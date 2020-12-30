HS BASKETBALL: Holiman grateful for 'blessing' of college recruiting offers

Adante Holiman has dreamed about playing college basketball, and now those dreams are starting to become a reality.
The McAlester junior has been garnering growing attention from college basketball teams across the country, including multiple notable Division I programs.
But through it all, Holiman said he is just grateful for the opportunities that he’s being given.
“It’s been a blessing to be reached out from those schools,” Holiman said. “It’s just good. God does all the work for me.”
Holiman is the top 2022 basketball prospect in the state of Oklahoma according to ESPN — just ahead of Lawton’s Didier Maleng and Bethany’s Michael Woodridge — and has received offers from many college basketball programs, including Arizona State, Akron, DePaul, University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Western Illinois, with many more programs showing increasing interest.
Holiman said the night he got the call from Arizona State associate head coach Rashon Burno with an offer was a surreal surprise.
“The first one was crazy,” Holiman said. “When Coach Burno called and offered me last minute, I couldn’t believe it at first. But then after, it felt good.”
The calls kept coming for Holiman as he would get an offer from in-state program Tulsa a few days later, and then a late Christmas present with an offer from South Carolina State University on Saturday — marking his first Division I offer from an historically Black college and university.
While the whole process is a whirlwind for the young guard, Holiman said he likes the motivation it provides.
“I come out every game wanting to win, and I feel like every game, I’ve still got to prove myself,” Holiman said. “There’s not one game where I go out there and think ‘man, I got all this and that and I can do what I want.’ I’ve got to prove myself every game I play.”
But Holiman was quick to point out there was a downside to it all as well.
“It puts a target on my back, for sure,” Holiman said. “Everybody we play now, they’re coming at me with everything they got.”
With the rest of this season and his senior season still ahead of him, Holiman knows there is a lot of work left to be done for both himself and the rest of the team of Buffaloes. But he said he takes a little time to celebrate with his parents after he gets those fateful phone calls.
“They tell me good job and congrats, but the next day it’s over with and I got to get back to work,” Holiman said.
Speaking of family, Holiman is close with his — and sometimes has no choice. His father, Will, is his high school coach, and Holiman said his dad isn’t afraid to let him know when something needs to be worked on or adjusted.
“It’s good. I mean, to be honest, he’s the hardest on me out of anybody,” Holiman said with a smile. “Everything gets blamed on me, no matter what happens.”
But lighthearted ribbing aside, Holiman said he is grateful for his familial support. He’s also enjoying getting to be teammates with the likes of his brother Adonis and cousin Dre Flowers.
There’s a lot of friendly competition within the family, and he says their pick-up games are something of a local legend.
“Me and my cousins used to have this two-on-two game,” Holiman laughed as he recalled. “It’d be the Holimans versus the Flowers. But it’d go back and forth, they’d win some, we’d win some. We’d be in the house fighting after.”
So who won the most games?
“It’s probably even all around, but it used to be battles out there,” he said.
For now, Holiman said he’s focused on getting better every day and playing hard every game with his McAlester teammates. He said he wants to achieve new heights with the Buffs as they make their mark at their alma mater.
But when it’s all said and done, he said he has a little bit of advice for young Buffs ballers who also dream of basketball at the next level some day.
“You’ve just got to work hard, and put in the work every day,” Holiman said. “Listen to the people that are around you, the good people around you — your parents, mentors — because most of the time, they know what they’re talking about and can help you get to where you want to.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
