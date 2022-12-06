HS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne releases schedule for Pick and Shovel Classic

The schedule is set.
Hartshorne will welcome teams from around southeast Oklahoma as it plays host to the annual Pick and Shovel Classic tournament this week.
On the girls side, the Lady Miners will open the tournament on Thursday with a Battle of Gowen Mountain matchup with Wilburton at 7 p.m.
On the boys side, the Diggers of Wilburton will face Summit Christian to open the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, while the Miners will close out the first day of play against Wetumka at 8:30 p.m.
The Pick and Shovel Classic is a three day tournament scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, with championships, consolations championships, and third place games to be played on the final day.
Here is the complete Pick and Shovel Classic bracket for boys and girls:
THURSDAY
G1: Summit Christian vs. Wetumka, 10 a.m.
B1: Summit Christian vs. Wilburton, 11:30 a.m.
G2: Idabel vs. Boswell, 1 p.m.
B2: Rattan vs. Wetumka JV, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Whitesboro vs. Rattan, 4 p.m.
B3: Boswell vs. Whitesboro, 5:30 p.m.
G4: Hartshorne vs. Wilburton, 7 p.m.
B4: Hartshorne vs. Wetumka, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G2 vs. Loser G1, 10 a.m.
B5: Loser B2 vs. Loser B4, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.
B6: Loser B3 vs. Loser B1, 2:30 p.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.
B7: Winner B3 vs. Winner B1, 5:30 p.m.
G8: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 7 p.m.
B8: Winner B2 vs. Winner B4, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 12 p.m. (Consolation champ)
B9: Winner B5 vs. Winner B6, 1:30 p.m. (Consolation champ)
G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 3 p.m. (Third Place)
B10: Loser B8 vs. Loser B7, 4:30 p.m. (Third Place)
G11: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 7 p.m. (Championship)
B11: Winner B8 vs. Winner B7, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.