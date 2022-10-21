HS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne prepping for 2022-2023 basketball slate

Basketball is back in the Hartshorne Event Center.
Hartshorne will return to action on the court next month, and is eying up the competition with the release of the 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule.
The Miners and Lady Miners will open up the season at home in Hartshorne on Nov. 29 with a tilt against Silo. After games against Latta, Pittsburg, and Stigler to start the month of December, Hartshorne will participate in two tournaments — its own Pick and Shovel Classic on Dec. 8-10 and the Wilburton Invitational on Dec. 15-17.
After the holiday break, Hartshorne will hit the highway for a three-game road stint against Heavener, Talihina, and Wilburton, before returning home on Jan. 13 to face Pocola.
The Miners and Lady Miners will see the second game of the Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry with Wilburton on Jan. 31, where Hartshorne will be the host.
The final home game of the season will take place on Feb. 3 against Heavener, and Hartshorne will round out the regular season with road games with Pocola and Silo before embarking on postseason action with district tournament play Feb. 17-18.
Here is the 2022-2023 Hartshorne high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
Nov. 29 vs. Silo
Dec. 2 at Latta
Dec. 5 vs. Pittsburg
Dec. 6 vs. Stigler
Dec. 8-10 vs. Pick and Shovel Classic, TBA
Dec. 15-17 at Wilburton Invitational, TBA
Jan. 6 at Heavener
Jan. 9 at Talihina
Jan. 10 at Wilburton
Jan. 13 vs. Pocola
Jan. 24 vs. Talihina
Jan. 26 at Stigler
Jan. 27 vs. Warner
Jan. 31 vs. Wilburton
Feb. 2 at Caddo
Feb. 3 vs. Heavener
Feb. 6 at Pocola
Feb. 11 at Silo
Feb. 17-18 at Districts, TBA
Feb. 23-25 at Regionals, TBA
March 2-4 at Area, TBA
March 9-11 at State, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.