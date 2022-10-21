HS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne prepping for 2022-2023 basketball slate

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Miners and Lady Miners will hit the hardwood in Hartshorne once more with the release of the 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule.

Basketball is back in the Hartshorne Event Center.

Hartshorne will return to action on the court next month, and is eying up the competition with the release of the 2022-2023 high school basketball schedule.

The Miners and Lady Miners will open up the season at home in Hartshorne on Nov. 29 with a tilt against Silo. After games against Latta, Pittsburg, and Stigler to start the month of December, Hartshorne will participate in two tournaments — its own Pick and Shovel Classic on Dec. 8-10 and the Wilburton Invitational on Dec. 15-17.

After the holiday break, Hartshorne will hit the highway for a three-game road stint against Heavener, Talihina, and Wilburton, before returning home on Jan. 13 to face Pocola.

The Miners and Lady Miners will see the second game of the Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry with Wilburton on Jan. 31, where Hartshorne will be the host.

The final home game of the season will take place on Feb. 3 against Heavener, and Hartshorne will round out the regular season with road games with Pocola and Silo before embarking on postseason action with district tournament play Feb. 17-18.

Here is the 2022-2023 Hartshorne high school basketball schedule. Tipoff times are 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Nov. 29 vs. Silo

Dec. 2 at Latta

Dec. 5 vs. Pittsburg

Dec. 6 vs. Stigler

Dec. 8-10 vs. Pick and Shovel Classic, TBA

Dec. 15-17 at Wilburton Invitational, TBA

Jan. 6 at Heavener

Jan. 9 at Talihina

Jan. 10 at Wilburton

Jan. 13 vs. Pocola

Jan. 24 vs. Talihina

Jan. 26 at Stigler

Jan. 27 vs. Warner

Jan. 31 vs. Wilburton

Feb. 2 at Caddo

Feb. 3 vs. Heavener

Feb. 6 at Pocola

Feb. 11 at Silo

Feb. 17-18 at Districts, TBA

Feb. 23-25 at Regionals, TBA

March 2-4 at Area, TBA

March 9-11 at State, TBA

