HS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne coach: 'We can see them hurting'

Just moments before they were to get on the bus to ride to the gym, Hartshorne coach Mark Woolard got the call — the state basketball tournaments were being postponed due to concerns of coronavirus.
That was March 12 and after two weeks, the high school sports landscape has changed drastically. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association made the decision on Thursday to end high school athletics for the season.
Woolard looked back on that day before his Lady Miners were set to play in the state quarterfinals, and still can’t believe how quickly things changed.
"That’s the hard thing to comprehend. We were about to load the bus,” Woolard said. "From one pinnacle to just nothing, because nobody could tell you anything.”
The OSSAA kept track of the growing situation and told members that it was determined to play the postponed tournaments. But as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continued to grow in the state of Oklahoma, that window eventually drew to a close.
And with school buildings off-limits and team functions prohibited, Woolard is left with a lot of unanswered questions. He especially feels deep emotions for his seniors, who he has been with and has seen grow since junior high.
"Everything’s just left in the open. You’d love to get them together and have a team meeting and tell them that you love them,” Woolard said. "We can see them hurting, and we feel them hurting.”
Woolard said that it isn’t just his basketball seniors that are feeling these effects, but seniors of all walks of life across the entire area.
"Some of them have been busting it for 12 years just trying to get out of this place,” Woolard said.
The coach has also been asked about postseason games and awards, like all state honors. But with facilities closed, Woolard can’t get into his office, and CDC guidelines prevent the ability to hold a basketball game.
"That’s just the sad thing. Those games are fun or whatever. But that’s not what they were working for, either,” Woolard said. "They were working to walk up those steps to the fairgrounds and see those gold and silver ball trophies."
Woolard will always be left wondering what could have been during the 2020 2A state tournament. He described his group of Lady Miners as one of his best, and thought that they had potential to do great things for the city of Hartshorne.
"I know the girls were excited. Each year, it’s just a little easier... I really thought we were really going to do something,” Woolard said. "Our whole community was up there (in Oklahoma City). It kind of ended the same way for all of us.
"Keep everybody in your mind, especially those seniors,” he added. “And when you see them, tell them how much you appreciated them and how much you loved watching them play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.