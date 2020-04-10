HS BASEBALL: Yearly tournament brings sense of community and pride

Every year in June, southeast Oklahoma holds one of the largest and most unique high school baseball tournaments in the country — the Junior National Classic. And even though this year’s contest has been canceled, preparations are already underway for 2021.
Months of hard work goes into helping pull off the event, and tournament coordinator Chris Kelley said it takes a lot of volunteers and donations as well.
"I still sit in awe of what this community does to come together to put this thing on. It is a community event. It takes everything in McAlester,” Kelley said. "From hotels, restaurants, the City, the garbage company, all the businesses in town, small and big...It’s kind of mind boggling how much money comes in, and it’s all donated by the business of McAlester and southeast Oklahoma."
The Junior National Classic, formerly known as the Junior Sunbelt Classic, has captivated locals and visitors alike for years.
Kelley believes that this is because of the hospitality and generosity of everyone in the area and allows everyone to enjoy the festivities.
"It’s kind of a staple in McAlester. Everybody looks forward to it, even non-baseball fans. We see so many new faces come into town,” Kelley said. "It’s good, clean wholesome fun.”
One of the most unique aspects of the tournament is the host families.
Teams comprising of some of the best players from Arizona, Canada, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and newcomer Arkansas will descend upon McAlester with each player being assigned to live with a local family.
It’s a tradition that sets the tournament apart from others across the country, and as a former host himself, Kelley knows how quickly and closely the bonds begin to grow.
Kelley rattled off a few examples, such as Walker Stewart being with Mitch Moreland when he was called up to the Texas Rangers, or longtime host Larry Barnett pledging his allegiance to Team Texas.
As for his own experience, Kelley had one of his hosted players from Arizona that had an official visit at Dallas Baptist. The player asked Kelley to come down for the visit. Now a player at DBU with a roommate from Eufaula, the player still makes sure to visit for dinner when coming home with his roommate.
"The host families, there’s no amount of words that you can describe what the host families mean to these players,” Kelley said. "At the end of the week, the kids can’t believe how much they’ve attached to our host families. That’s what makes this tournament unique.”
In addition to the host families, Kelley said that locals step up in many other ways. Between parents in the Dugout Club, McAlester Public Schools, Eastern Oklahoma State College, and a multitude of volunteers, everything seems to get taken care of, Kelley said.
He talked of Paula Beshears, who takes care of team meals, saying she told him "I’m going to do it until you guys tell me I can’t.”
So while it takes focus and preparations made months in advance, at the end of the tournament, Kelley said that they know they’re making a difference in the lives of these players and their families.
"There’s no tournament in the United States anywhere where the kids can play for a week and there’s been that many people in the stands rooting for their team. It’s a very unique atmosphere,” Kelley said. "As a community, there’s a lot of pride being able to say we're a part of the biggest event in McAlester every year."
