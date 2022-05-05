HS BASEBALL: Weather rearranges regional tournament dates, times

Torrential rain and thunderstorms throughout the state this week have forced rescheduling of several Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association regional baseball tournaments, including those involving three area teams.
The McAlester Buffaloes were originally scheduled to face the field at Grove on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But after the continued large amounts of rain in the area Monday through Thursday, the first day of play will be on Saturday, the second day on Monday, and the “If necessary” game on Tuesday.
All times remain the same as originally scheduled.
Hartshorne and Wilburton were both to join Central Sallisaw at Latta starting Thursday, but rain and storms through the area backed up the scheduled start. The Miners and Diggers will battle each other on Friday at 2:30 p.m., with the winner set to play at 5 p.m and the loser at 7:30 p.m.
The second day of play for the regional will take place on Saturday with first pitch times of 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the “If necessary” game will be scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Here is the complete updated scheduled for local baseball teams at regionals
CLASS 5A
REGIONAL AT GROVE
SATURDAY
G1: Grove vs. Durant, 11 a.m.
G2: Memorial vs. McAlester, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
TUESDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL AT LATTA
FRIDAY
G1: Latta vs. Central Sallisaw, 12 p.m.
G2: Hartshorne vs. Wilburton, 2:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 5 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 2:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G7: If necessary, 4:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.