HS BASEBALL: Weather rearranges regional tournament dates, times

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester, Wilburton, and Hartshorne all saw changes in their regional tournament schedules this week due to weather.

Torrential rain and thunderstorms throughout the state this week have forced rescheduling of several Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association regional baseball tournaments, including those involving three area teams.

The McAlester Buffaloes were originally scheduled to face the field at Grove on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But after the continued large amounts of rain in the area Monday through Thursday, the first day of play will be on Saturday, the second day on Monday, and the “If necessary” game on Tuesday.

All times remain the same as originally scheduled.

Hartshorne and Wilburton were both to join Central Sallisaw at Latta starting Thursday, but rain and storms through the area backed up the scheduled start. The Miners and Diggers will battle each other on Friday at 2:30 p.m., with the winner set to play at 5 p.m and the loser at 7:30 p.m.

The second day of play for the regional will take place on Saturday with first pitch times of 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the “If necessary” game will be scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Here is the complete updated scheduled for local baseball teams at regionals

CLASS 5A

REGIONAL AT GROVE

SATURDAY

G1: Grove vs. Durant, 11 a.m.

G2: Memorial vs. McAlester, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.

G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)

TUESDAY

G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL AT LATTA

FRIDAY

G1: Latta vs. Central Sallisaw, 12 p.m.

G2: Hartshorne vs. Wilburton, 2:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 5 p.m.

G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 12 p.m.

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 2:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)

MONDAY

G7: If necessary, 4:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you