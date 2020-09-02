HS BASEBALL: Two locals appear in OSSAA rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its second week of rankings for high school baseball on Monday, with two locals making the list.
In Class A, the Stuart Hornets (8-5) come in at No. 19. The Hornets had dominating wins of 12-0 and 13-0 over Smithville and Macomb, respectively, before taking a 7-1 loss against Haileyville/Pittsburg to round out the month of August. Stuart is next scheduled to face off against A-No. 13 Wright City on Thursday and B-No. 12 Moss on Friday.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowboys (9-4) crack the top 10 at No. 9. The Cowboys notched a dominant 14-2 win over Earlsboro before recording a 19-4 loss against B-No. 5 Whitesboro to end the month of August. Kiowa is next scheduled to take on fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder on Friday.
Here are the complete fall baseball rankings for Class A and B:
Class A
1 FT. COBB-BROXTON (26)
2 SILO (10)
3 CANUTE (6)
4 BYNG
5 DALE
6 RATTAN
7 OKTAHA
7 VICI (2)
9 NAVAJO
10 CALERA
11 WISTER
12 AMBER-POCASSET
13 WRIGHT CITY
14 FLETCHER
15 LATTA
16 STERLING
17 TUSHKA
18 HYDRO-EAKLY
19 STUART
20 RIPLEY
CLASS B
1 RED OAK (34)
2 ROFF (2)
3 VARNUM
4 LOOKEBA-SICKLES
5 WHITESBORO
6 ASHER
7 NEW LIMA
8 HAMMON
9 KIOWA
10 TUPELO
11 TURNER
12 MOSS
13 CANEY
14 GRANITE
15 BOSWELL
16 LEFLORE
17 DUKE
18 LEEDEY
19 MCCURTAIN
20 BATTIEST
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
