HS BASEBALL: Two locals appear in OSSAA rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its second week of rankings for high school baseball on Monday, with two locals making the list.

In Class A, the Stuart Hornets (8-5) come in at No. 19. The Hornets had dominating wins of 12-0 and 13-0 over Smithville and Macomb, respectively, before taking a 7-1 loss against Haileyville/Pittsburg to round out the month of August. Stuart is next scheduled to face off against A-No. 13 Wright City on Thursday and B-No. 12 Moss on Friday.

In Class B, the Kiowa Cowboys (9-4) crack the top 10 at No. 9. The Cowboys notched a dominant 14-2 win over Earlsboro before recording a 19-4 loss against B-No. 5 Whitesboro to end the month of August. Kiowa is next scheduled to take on fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder on Friday.

Here are the complete fall baseball rankings for Class A and B:

Class A

1 FT. COBB-BROXTON (26)

2 SILO (10)

3 CANUTE (6)

4 BYNG

5 DALE

6 RATTAN

7 OKTAHA

7 VICI (2)

9 NAVAJO

10 CALERA

11 WISTER

12 AMBER-POCASSET

13 WRIGHT CITY

14 FLETCHER

15 LATTA

16 STERLING

17 TUSHKA

18 HYDRO-EAKLY

19 STUART

20 RIPLEY

CLASS B

1 RED OAK (34)

2 ROFF (2)

3 VARNUM

4 LOOKEBA-SICKLES

5 WHITESBORO

6 ASHER

7 NEW LIMA

8 HAMMON

9 KIOWA

10 TUPELO

11 TURNER

12 MOSS

13 CANEY

14 GRANITE

15 BOSWELL

16 LEFLORE

17 DUKE

18 LEEDEY

19 MCCURTAIN

20 BATTIEST

