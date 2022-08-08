HS BASEBALL: Stuart sets out on 2022 fall campaign

The Hornets have returned to the diamond.
Stuart baseball returned to the baseball field Monday as they began the fall 2022 baseball season.
After opening the season with a home tilt against Vanoss Monday, the Hornets will take the field on Tuesday to face Buffalo Valley at 4:30 p.m. They'll next have three more home games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday against Wright City, Kiowa, and Caney.
Next up for Stuart, the Hornets will hit the road on Aug. 15 to face off against Preston. They'll then battle the competition at the Eastern Tournament in Wilburton Aug. 18-20.
Later in the month, Stuart will host fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder on Aug. 26, and will round out August with a home against Moss on Aug. 29.
The Hornets will travel once again to Preston at the start of September to participate in the Preston Touranment Sept. 1-3. They'll return home to Stuart on Sept. 8-10 as they host a tournament themselves.
Stuart will battle in the Murray State Festival in Tishomingo on Sept. 15, and will return to the Hornets home field Sept. 19 against McCurtain.
The Hornets will begin district tournament play Sept. 22-24. After districts, they'll have one final regular season game against Calera on Sept. 26 before continuing playoff action.
Here is the complete 2022 Stuart fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 8 vs. Vanoss, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 9 vs. Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Wright City, 4 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. Caney, 12 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18-20 at Eastern Tournament, TBA
Aug. 22 vs. Dale, 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Indianola, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Crowder, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Battiest, 12 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Moss, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1-3 at Preston Tournament, TBA
Sept. 5 at Wister, 1 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Calvin, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8-10 vs. Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 12 at Byng, 5 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Murray State Festival, TBA
Sept. 16 at Haileyville, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22-24 at Districts
Sept. 26 vs. Calera, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29-30 at Regionals
Oct. 6-8 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
