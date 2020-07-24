HS BASEBALL: Stuart sets 2020 fall baseball schedule

Stuart will be back on the field this fall with the release of their 2020 fall baseball schedule.
The Hornets will open the season on the road against Byng on Aug 10 before returning to Stuart for the home opener to face off with Pitt 8 foe Indianola on Aug. 13. This will set off a three-game home stand that will end with a tilt against Kiowa on Aug. 18.
Stuart will play in its first tournament of the season at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton Aug. 20-22 before returning home to take on Tupelo on Aug. 24.
The beginning of September will see Stuart stand off against Red Oak and Wright City, then take to the road for combination junior high and high school contests against Moss and Caney.
The Hornets will host their own tournament on Sept. 10-12 before hitting the trail once again for games against Stonewall and Ft. towson on Sept. 14-15. They’ll play the final home contest on Sept. 17 in a head-to-head against Latta.
Here is the complete 2020 Stuart fall baseball schedule:
Aug. 4 vs. Asher (Scrimmage), 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 5 vs. New Lima, 4 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Byng, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Vanoss, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 20-22 at EOSC Tournament, TBA
Aug. 24 vs. Tupelo, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Macomb, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Wright City, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Moss, 4 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Caney, 12 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Crowder, 1 p.m.
Sept. 10-12 vs. Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 14 at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Ft. Towson, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Latta, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Dale, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
