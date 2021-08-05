HS BASEBALL: Small schools prepare for start of fall baseball season

The Hornets are charging out onto the field as they begin the season next week.
Coach Trent Homer said his team has been hard at work in the offseason, preparing for battle in the summer heat. But after scrimmages and practices, the games are finally set to arrive.
“We’ve been going since July 15,” he said. “We scrimmaged against Asher on Tuesday, and did really well. Scored quite a few runs, and had pitchers that threw lots of strikes, and just (went) out there and competed."
During the 2020 fall season, Stuart was forced to sit out the postseason after a COVID case forced a team quarantine on the day the team was set to compete in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Hornets will see the return of such players as Connor Clayton, Michael Bolte, Travis Grinnell, and Zayne Clark — all looking to make an impact for their team. As members of the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Baseball Teams, the four players combined for a .338 batting average in the spring.
Homer said the Hornets will be led by that core of seniors, but that there’s also plenty of young and upcoming talent to compliment them as well.
“Three started since they were freshmen, and we’re going to rely on their leadership and we’re going to rely on them to spring up forward,” he said. “We’ve got some young guys that can step up and play, but we’re really going to rely heavily on our seniors this year."
Home said he looks forward to playing the tough schedule his team has laid out before them, and that it’ll only help to sharpen the Hornets as the season progresses.
“We usually play a lot of tough competition,” Homer said. “To me, that’s about the only way you can get better."
The Hornets will open the season on Monday with a road matchup against Vanoss, and will host their first home game of the year on Aug. 13 against Wright City.
CROWDER
The Demons are ready to get started.
Crowder is joining the rest of teams across the state that will be starting up their 2021 fall baseball seasons next week, with coach Casey Henry’s squad eagerly ready to get back out on the diamond.
The Demons are coming off a 22-7 spring season, and return the bulk of last year’s team — such as McAlester News-Capital Baseball All-Area Team members Grady Kitchens, Logan Anderson, Royce Florenzano, Trevor Chancellor, and Collin Cosper.
Those five players combined for a .409 batting average last spring.
The Demons will open the season on Aug. 10 with a road game against Oktaha, and will play their first game at home on Aug. 17 against fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Haileyville.
KIOWA
The Cowboys are getting back into the saddle once again.
Kiowa hits the diamond for the start of the 2021 fall season, with a fresh start and tenacity from a program filled with competitors.
Many Cowboys return to the roster for the 2021 fall season, including the likes of Cody Scrivner, Ryan Adams, Judd McAlester, and Cooper McClendon — all who were members of the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Baseball Teams.
Kiowa will hit the ground running as it opens its season next week, with a road trip to Stonewall on tap for Aug. 12. The Cowboys will find themselves at home not long after as they host Achille on Aug. 17.
INDIANOLA
Indianola is charging headfirst into the 2021 fall season, with a team ready to go out and compete.
With a group of hard-working players that will battle each and every game, the Warriors also see a return of impact players. One of those players will be senior Chance Lott, who finished last fall season with a .576 batting average and scored 26 runs.
The Warriors will open the season on Aug. 9 on the road in Buffalo Valley, and will host their first home game on Aug. 12 against Bokoshe.
HAILEYVILLE/PITTSBURG
The Warriors are getting back to baseball this fall, and are ready to hit the ground running.
After going 11-9 in the spring, the combo of Haileyville/Pittsburg returns a gritty team that is filled with hard-working talent.
Some of the returning players include McAlester News-Capital All-Area Baseball Team members Brian Hauck, Ethan West, and Delton Cloud. The trio combined for a .382 batting average last fall, and will once again be looking to help their team to success in the 2021 season.
The Warriors will open their season on the road at Clayton on Aug. 10, and will play their first home game on Aug. 16 against Schulter.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
