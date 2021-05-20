HS BASEBALL: Seven Miners earn all-district honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoHartshorne's Bryson Cervantes slides as he steals third base during the OSSAA Class 2A State Tournament. Cervantes was named as the player of the year in District 2A-7, joining his coach and multiple teammates being honored.

Several Miners are being honored for their work this season.

Hartshorne took home postseason accolades as multiple Miners were named to District 2A-7 All-District honors, including player and coach of the year.

Justin James was named the district's Coach of the Year. He led the Miners to a 34-6 record with district and regional title crowns and an quarterfinal state tournament appearance.

Bryson Cervantes was honored as the All-District Player of the Year. The senior finished his final season with a .490 batting average, scoring 60 runs and 47 RBIs. He also collected 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts.

Trent Clunn was named as one of the top pitchers in the district as well. He led the Miners rotation with eight wins and only one loss with an ERA of 1.429. Clunn also recorded 51 strikeouts to just 14 walks.

Behind the plate, John Beauchamp was named as one of two catchers given all-district honors. He had a .973 fielding percentage, while also hitting a .381 average on the season with 13 runs scored 52 RBIs.

Caden James joined his teammate Cervantes in being honored as top infielders in the district. James had a .931 fielding percentage, while also batting a .416 on the season with 56 runs scored and 32 RBIs.

Bo Wilkett was named to all-district honors for his work in the outfield. He finished the year with a .943 fielding percentage, while also scoring 54 runs and 12 RBIs for the Miners.

Landen Burke and Magnum Morris were both named to the honorable mention list for their efforts during the season. The pair worked on the mound, combining for eight wins on the season. Burke had a 1.69 ERA with 31 strikeouts, while Morris recorded a .545 ERA with 24 strikeouts.

Here is the complete list of District 2A-7 All-District honors:

COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin James, Hartshorne

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne

CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR

Jackson Cole, Porter Consolidated

Brannon Westmoreland, Haskell

PITCHERS

Jackson Cole, Porter Consolidated

Brannon Westmoreland, Haskell

Trent Clunn, Hartshorne

Wyatt Hamilton, Warner

Landon Swallow, Warner

CATCHERS

John Beauchamp, Hartshorne

Dylan Lunsford, Chouteau-Mazie

FIRST BASEMAN

Cole Phillips, Porter Consolidated

Trenton Hess, Hulbert

INFIELDERS

Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne

Caden James, Hartshorne

Mason Plunk, Porter Consolidated

Grady James, Rejoice Christian

Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell

Jaden Perry, Chelsea

OUTFIELDERS

Bo Wilkett, Hartshorne

Brandon Welch, Porter Consolidated

Trevor Capps, Warner

Brett Gwartney, Chouteau-Mazie

Hudson Campbell, Rejoice Chrisitian

HONORABLE MENTION

Stockton Ryan, Rejoice Christian

Cannon Brown, Rejoice Christian

Landon Burke, Hartshorne

Magnum Morris, Hartshorne

Marcus Clark, Haskell

Lane Mann, Haskell

