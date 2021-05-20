HS BASEBALL: Seven Miners earn all-district honors

Several Miners are being honored for their work this season.
Hartshorne took home postseason accolades as multiple Miners were named to District 2A-7 All-District honors, including player and coach of the year.
Justin James was named the district's Coach of the Year. He led the Miners to a 34-6 record with district and regional title crowns and an quarterfinal state tournament appearance.
Bryson Cervantes was honored as the All-District Player of the Year. The senior finished his final season with a .490 batting average, scoring 60 runs and 47 RBIs. He also collected 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts.
Trent Clunn was named as one of the top pitchers in the district as well. He led the Miners rotation with eight wins and only one loss with an ERA of 1.429. Clunn also recorded 51 strikeouts to just 14 walks.
Behind the plate, John Beauchamp was named as one of two catchers given all-district honors. He had a .973 fielding percentage, while also hitting a .381 average on the season with 13 runs scored 52 RBIs.
Caden James joined his teammate Cervantes in being honored as top infielders in the district. James had a .931 fielding percentage, while also batting a .416 on the season with 56 runs scored and 32 RBIs.
Bo Wilkett was named to all-district honors for his work in the outfield. He finished the year with a .943 fielding percentage, while also scoring 54 runs and 12 RBIs for the Miners.
Landen Burke and Magnum Morris were both named to the honorable mention list for their efforts during the season. The pair worked on the mound, combining for eight wins on the season. Burke had a 1.69 ERA with 31 strikeouts, while Morris recorded a .545 ERA with 24 strikeouts.
Here is the complete list of District 2A-7 All-District honors:
COACH OF THE YEAR
Justin James, Hartshorne
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne
CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
Jackson Cole, Porter Consolidated
Brannon Westmoreland, Haskell
PITCHERS
Jackson Cole, Porter Consolidated
Brannon Westmoreland, Haskell
Trent Clunn, Hartshorne
Wyatt Hamilton, Warner
Landon Swallow, Warner
CATCHERS
John Beauchamp, Hartshorne
Dylan Lunsford, Chouteau-Mazie
FIRST BASEMAN
Cole Phillips, Porter Consolidated
Trenton Hess, Hulbert
INFIELDERS
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne
Caden James, Hartshorne
Mason Plunk, Porter Consolidated
Grady James, Rejoice Christian
Fernando Gonzalez, Haskell
Jaden Perry, Chelsea
OUTFIELDERS
Bo Wilkett, Hartshorne
Brandon Welch, Porter Consolidated
Trevor Capps, Warner
Brett Gwartney, Chouteau-Mazie
Hudson Campbell, Rejoice Chrisitian
HONORABLE MENTION
Stockton Ryan, Rejoice Christian
Cannon Brown, Rejoice Christian
Landon Burke, Hartshorne
Magnum Morris, Hartshorne
Marcus Clark, Haskell
Lane Mann, Haskell
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
