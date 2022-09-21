HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Kiowa bats down Caney in tournament action

The Cowboys bats lit up as they battled in tournament play.
Kiowa faced off against Caney on Friday, where the Cowboys rolled out to the 7-4 2 win on the second day of the Rattan Tournament.
After a defensive start to the game, the Cougars put themselves on the board first in the top of the second inning. It would be another defensive stare down until the bottom of the third when the Cowboys struck back.
Kiowa notched two walks and a single to load up the bags. That’s when Shooter Boatright stepped up to the plate and knocked a high-flying ball to right to even the score. Jaxon Wills then used a passed ball opportunity to score as well, putting the Cowboys into the lead.
With bases still loaded, Chandler Kelley would be hit by a pitch to result in another run. Cooper McClendon followed with a ground ball into play that added another score, and a hit by pitch for Cason Church plated one more to give Kiowa the 5-1 lead after three innings.
Caney answered in the top of the fifth inning with two more runs, cutting the lead down to two. But the Cowboys got going in the bottom of the fifth inning, using a ground ball from Landon Peterson to make it a 6-3 lead.
The Cougars added one final run in the top of the fifth, but Kiowa had the final say in the next frame — as Cody Scrivner hit a high-flying double to center to score a run and seal away the win.
Scrivner led the way, going 3-4 with an RBI, followed by Boatright, Kelley, McClendon, and Church with an RBI each. Twine Palmer got the win for the Cowboys on the mound, striking out nine in his appearance.
Following wrapping up tournament play last Saturday, the Cowboys are now turning their attention to the postseason as they host district tournament play with Haileyville and Coleman beginning on Thursday.
Here is a list of reported local fall baseball scores from 9/12-9/19:
SEPTEMBER 12
Kiowa 8, Crowder 0
Okay 8, Indianola 4
Byng 11, Stuart 1
SEPTEMBER 13
Crowder 15, Bokoshe 0
Moss 18, Haileyville 0
Kiowa 17, Wapanucka 0
Stonewall 13, Stuart 4
SEPTEMBER 15
Clayton-Moyers 20, Haileyville 14
Wister 10, Kiowa 1
New Lima 14, Pittsburg 0
Pittsburg 13, Milburn 12
SEPTEMBER 16
Oktaha 6, Crowder 5
Stuart 11, Haileyville 1
Kiowa 7, Caney 4
SEPTEMBER 17
Tupelo 10, Kiowa 3
SEPTEMBER 19
Crowder 9, Moss 8
Indianola 10, Pittsburg 0
Preston 9, Kiowa 0
Stuart 17, Varnum 5
