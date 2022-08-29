HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Indianola takes home wooden bat crown

Indianola faced the competition during its Wooden Bat Tournament, and secured the championship with a 14-5 win over Bokoshe.
The Warriors got on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning, as an RBI from Bradyn Hall and a walk pushed the home team out in front.
Indianola added in two more runs in the bottom of the next inning with a ball put into play from Hall. After a sacrifice groundout scored another, the Warriors added two more runs on the scoreboard behind a hard-hit single from Hadyn Knight on the way to a 7-0 lead.
Bokoshe answered in the top of a big third inning at the plate, scoring five runs to trim the Indianola lead down to two. But the Warriors stayed determined as they returned to offense themselves. They quickly loaded up the bases, and used crafty base running to score two runs in the bottom of the inning and extend the lead once more.
The Warriors continued to apply pressure on their opponents in the bottom of the fourth inning, and took advantage of three-consecutive errors and a walk as they sealed away the 13-5 win.
Next up for Indianola at home, the Warriors will play host to Moss on Tuesday with first pitch set at 4:30 p.m.
Here is a list of reported fall baseball scores from 8/22-8/27:
AUGUST 22
Haileyville 8, Indianola 2
Dale 7, Stuart 1
AUGUST 23
Wister 7, Crowder 1
Cameron 7, Haileyville 1
McCurtain 15, Haileyville 7
Stuart 18, Indianola 1
Kiowa 9, Rock Creek 2
AUGUST 25
Crowder 6, Stonewall 4
Kinta 10, Haileyville 3
Haileyville 11, Bokoshe 4
Indianola 12, Butner 0
Kiowa 18, Haworth 8
AUGUST 26
Stuart 8, Crowder 4
Indianola 14, Bokoshe 4
Colbert 5, Kiowa 4 (Ext. Inn.)
AUGUST 27
Indianola 14, Bokoshe 5
Kiowa 8, Turner 0
Boswell 7, Kiowa 3
Stuart 11, Battiest 6
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.