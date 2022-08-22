HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Demons homer twice in win over Cameron

When the Demons' bats got going, they couldn't be stopped.
Crowder battled Cameron during the Eastern Oklahoma State College baseball tournament in Wilburton on Friday, taking an 8-3 win.
It was a defensive start in the games opening frames, with neither team plating a runner. But that streak was finally broken by the Demons in the top of the third inning.
Trevor Chancellor was hit by a pitch to put a runner on the bags. Cooper Allison followed with a single that resulted in putting Crowder runners in the corners as Royce Florenzano stepped up to the plate.
Florenzano smashed a hight flying ball over the right field wall, clearing the bases and giving the Demons the 3-0 lead. The Yellowjackets would strike back in the bottom of the inning, scoring a run to trim the Crowder lead down to two runs after three innings.
But now with the ice broken, the Demons got hot at the plate. Chancellor smacked a dinger of his own over the left field wall, scoring two more runs to extend the Crowder lead to 5-1.
Later in the top of the fifth inning, an at-bat for Logan Anderson resulted in Florenzano scoring and Anderson reaching the bags. That’s when Jeffrie Byington had a hard-hit grounder to center field and sent Anderson across the plate for the 7-1 lead.
Cameron plated one more run in the bottom of the sixth to try to cut into the deficit, but Crowder answered right back in the top of the seventh as a ground ball by Chancellor resulted in another score.
Cameron added one more run in the final frame, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Crowder defense held off any more offense to seal away the win.
Florenzano led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Chancellor notched three more RBIs, followed by another from Byington.
E.J. Crow led the way on the bump, allowing only six hits and striking out two.
Next up for the Demons, they’ll play host to Stonewall on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
Here is a list of reported fall baseball scores from 8/17-8/20:
AUGUST 18
Kiowa 15, Haileyville 2
Oktaha 6, Stuart 0
Wister 12, Stuart 2
AUGUST 19
Red Oak 11, Crowder 10
Crowder 8, Cameron 3
Indianola 12, Bokoshe 0
Tushka 10, Kiowa 4
AUGUST 20
Rattan 13, Crowder 5
Red Oak 11, Stuart 4
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
