HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Crowder notches shutout win over Stringtown

Crowder faced off against Stringtown last Friday, where the Demons threw a shutout on the way to an 8-0 win.
Cooper Allison got the Demons going in the bottom of the first inning with a single to put a runner on the bases. But he wouldn’t be there long as Royce Florenzano hit an RBI single into right field to put Crowder on the board.
Later, Dominique Wrice used a high-flying ball to center field that’d score Florenzano, giving the Demons an early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Johnny Lizik used a sacrifice fly ball to left field that would allow Jeffrie Byington to score after tagging up at third base and extend the Crowder lead. A similar play in the bottom of the third inning — this time from Logan Anderson with Trevor Chancellor on base — gave the Demons the 4-0 lead after three innings.
Defensive efforts from both teams held both teams scoreless in the next few frames, but Crowder once again found purchase in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Allison led off with a single, and took advantage of fielding errors to advance to third base. That’s when Florenzano stepped up to the plate and drilled a high flying ball over the center field fence for the two-run homer.
The Demons weren’t done scoring yet, and would soon fill up the bases. Lizik would be walked to result in another run, followed by Wrice scoring on a passed ball to seal the 8-0 win.
Florenzano led the way by going 2-2 from the plate with three RBIs and the home run, followed by Lizik with two RBIs, and Anderson and Wrice with an RBI each.
E.J. Crow got the shutout win on the mound, dealing out five strikeouts and allowing only one walk.
Here is a list of reported fall baseball scores from 8/29-9/3:
AUGUST 29
Crowder 10, Latta 7
Okay 6, Indianola 0
Kiowa 13, Stringtown 1
Moss 12, Stuart 1
AUGUST 30
Crowder 12, Haileyville 0
Moss 13, Indianola 3
Kiowa 18, Whitesboro 8
Pittsburg 3, Braggs 1
SEPTEMBER 1
Crowder 12, Indianola 2
Kiowa 11, Cameron 1
Stuart 14, New Lima 4
SEPTEMBER 2
Crowder 8, Stringtown 0
Stonewall 10, Indianola 4
Smithville 4, Kiowa 3
Stuart 10, Sante Fe South 2
Stuart 13, Varnum 0
Preston 11, Stuart 3
SEPTEMBER 3
Stuart 13, Varnum 0
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesterenews.com.
