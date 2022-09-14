HS BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Crowder battles Ripley in Stuart Tournament finals

The Demons weren’t going to give up the fight.
Crowder faced off against Ripley in the Stuart Tournament finals on Saturday, where the Demons battled but fell 10-7 to be named tournament runner-up.
The Warriors struck first, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. They added one more in the bottom of the following inning to lead 4-0 heading into the third inning.
But the Demons cut into the deficit in the top of the third, taking advantage of Ripley’s defensive errors to score back-to-back runs. Dominique Wrice then hit a ground ball toward second base that scored one more run, trimming the Ripley lead to 4-3.
Ripley responded in the next two at-bats, scoring four runs to extend its lead once more.
But the Demons weren’t done yet, with Trevor Chancellor and Cooper Allison using a hit-by-pitch and walk to put two on the bags. Royce Florenzano then drilled a fly ball to center, resulting in a double and scoring the two runs.
Wrice later added another ground ball into a fielder’s choice, scoring Florenzano to cut the Ripley lead to 8-6 after five innings. Crowder continued to trim the deficit, and used crafty base running in the top of the sixth inning to cut the lead down to one.
The Warriors scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, and was able to hold off a Crowder rally to seal the win.
Wrice and Florenzano led the way, earning two RBIs each, quickly followed by Logan Anderson with an RBI himself. Florenzano and Anderson combined their efforts on the mound, striking out a collective six batters.
Here is a list of reported fall baseball scores from 9/5-9/10:
SEPTEMBER 5
Silo 10, Crowder 0
Wister 9, Stuart 1
SEPTEMBER 6
Tushka 9, Crowder 2
McCurtain 11, Haileyville 1
Kiowa 1, Tupelo 0
Pittsburg 15, Butner 5
Stuart 27, Calvin 0
SEPTEMBER 8
Crowder 11, Kiowa 3
Preston 15, Indianola 0
SEPTEMBER 9
Crowder 5, Preston 1
Kiowa 19, Indianola 3
Okay 10, Pittsburg 0
Stuart 10, Coleman 0
SEPTEMBER 10
Ripley 10, Crowder 7
Kiowa 5, Stuart 4
Asher 16, Stuart 10
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
