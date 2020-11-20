Red Oak senior Austin Place has committed to play baseball for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith following his school career.
Place is a two-time state baseball champion at Red Oak and a member of the Eagles’ dominant pitching staff. He hopes his success the last four years will continue when he steps on Crowder Field at UAFS next fall.
“I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by great teammates at Red Oak,” Place said. “I’m confident that will continue at UAFS.”
In addition to being a student-athlete, Place is also a member of the National Honor Society at Red Oak, an honor reserved only for students who carry a grade point average of at least 3.5.
