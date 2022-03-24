HS BASEBALL: Pitt 8 releases baseball tourney bracket

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Crowder Demons were named as the top seed and earned a first round bye for the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference baseball tournament.

The tournament field is set.

Coaches around the Pitt 8 Conference gathered at Kiowa on Wednesday, and set the bracket for the upcoming Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament.

The Crowder Demons were named the top seed of the tournament, and as a result will have a first round bye.

Stuart earned the second seed, and will open up tournament play against seventh-seed Canadian on Thursday.

The third-seeded host Kiowa will face off against sixth-seed Savanna in the first round, while four and five seeds Haileyville and Indianola will battle in the quarterfinals.

The 2022 Pitt 8 Tournament will be held at Kiowa High School, scheduled for March 31-April 2.

Here is the complete bracket for the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament:

THURSDAY

G1: Crowder, bye

G2: Indianola vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.

G3: Kiowa vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.

G4: Canadian vs. Stuart, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

G5: Loser G2, bye

G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.

G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 3 p.m.

G8: Crowder vs. Winner G2, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

G9: G5 bye vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner named consolation champion)

G10: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 3 p.m. (Winner named third place)

G11: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 5 p.m. (Winner named conference champion)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

