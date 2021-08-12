HS BASEBALL: OSSAA sets Class 5A spring baseball districts

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association set and approved new district designations for the 2022 and 2023 spring baseball seasons on Wednesday.
OSSAA board members outlined set new districts after the approval of the newest ADM numbers — approving of the new districts with a unanimous 12-0 vote.
McAlester will face off against the competition in District 5A-3 against some familiar district opponents and welcome new teams to the slate as well.
Durant, Glenpool, and Shawnee are teams that will remain in the Buffs' district, but previous district opponents like Collinsville, Tulsa Memorial, and Coweta move into 5A-4.
The district will also see the arrival of new schools such as Midwest City and Sapulpa — both of whom make the drop down after previously being in Class 6A — taking over those previously filled slots, as well as Bishop Kelley.
The Class 5A spring baseball season is set to begin March 1, 2022.
Here is the complete district breakdown for Class 5A spring baseball:
5A-1
Bishop McGuinness
Carl Albert
Del City
El Reno
Guthrie
Guymon
Piedmont
Southeast
5A-2
Altus
Ardmore
Duncan
Elgin
Lawton Eisenhower
Lawton MacArthur
Noble
Santa Fe South
5A-3
Bishop Kelley
Durant
Glenpool
McAlester
Midwest City
Sapulpa
Shawnee
Tulsa Rogers
5A-4
Claremore
Collinsville
Coweta
Grove
Tulsa Edison
Tulsa Memorial
Tulsa Nathan Hale
