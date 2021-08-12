HS BASEBALL: OSSAA sets Class 5A spring baseball districts

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester earned new district opponents after the OSSAA finalized and approved the new groupings during its August board meeting on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association set and approved new district designations for the 2022 and 2023 spring baseball seasons on Wednesday.

OSSAA board members outlined set new districts after the approval of the newest ADM numbers — approving of the new districts with a unanimous 12-0 vote.

McAlester will face off against the competition in District 5A-3 against some familiar district opponents and welcome new teams to the slate as well.

Durant, Glenpool, and Shawnee are teams that will remain in the Buffs' district, but previous district opponents like Collinsville, Tulsa Memorial, and Coweta move into 5A-4.

The district will also see the arrival of new schools such as Midwest City and Sapulpa — both of whom make the drop down after previously being in Class 6A — taking over those previously filled slots, as well as Bishop Kelley.

The Class 5A spring baseball season is set to begin March 1, 2022.

Here is the complete district breakdown for Class 5A spring baseball:

5A-1

Bishop McGuinness

Carl Albert

Del City

El Reno

Guthrie

Guymon

Piedmont

Southeast

5A-2

Altus

Ardmore

Duncan

Elgin

Lawton Eisenhower

Lawton MacArthur

Noble

Santa Fe South

5A-3

Bishop Kelley

Durant

Glenpool

McAlester

Midwest City

Sapulpa

Shawnee

Tulsa Rogers

5A-4

Claremore

Collinsville

Coweta

Grove

Tulsa Edison

Tulsa Memorial

Tulsa Nathan Hale

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

