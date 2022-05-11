HS BASEBALL: Multiple Buffs named to the 5A-3 All-District Team

The Buffs are raking in the honors.
McAlester baseball and teams from across District 5A-3 had players named to the 5A-3 All-District Team honors, with many Buffs making the roster.
Caden Lesnau was named as one of the top pitchers in the district, while Ethan Gillespie was honored as one of the top players behind the plate.
Gage Mullins and Trent Boatright were named as the the top in the district at first and second base respectively, while Gage Dollins was listed as one of the best at shortstop and Lleyton Bass took first-team honors in the outfield.
Four more Buffs were named to the list as Cale Prather, Zac Friestad, Bryson Martin, and Ethan Watkins were listed as honorable mention for their efforts this season.
Here is a look at the complete 5A-3 All-District Team:
Coach of the Year: Steven Irvine, Sapulpa
Player of the Year: Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Kasen Rogers, Shawnee and Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley
PITCHERS
Tyler Stelly, Bishop Kelley
Braxton Jones, Sapulpa
Matt Winters, Glenpool
Caden Lesnau, McAlester
CATCHERS
Matthew Manners, Durant
Creed Muirhead, Shawnee
Ethan Gillespie, McAlester
FIRST BASE
Gage Mullins, McAlester
Malachi Wilson, Sapulpa
SECOND BASE
Trent Boatright, McAlester
Cory Hicks, Durant
Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley
THIRD BASE
Wyatt Snow, Midwest City
Walker Redman, Durant
Shaun Dolph, Tulsa Rogers
SHORTSTOP
DeAngelo Irvine Jr., Midwest City
Garrett Richards, Sapulpa
Gage Dollins, McAlester
Braden Cook, Glenpool
OUTFIELD
Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa
Bryan Williams Jr., Midwest City
Lleyton Bass, McAlester
Eric Thompson, Bishop Kelley
Daxton Clark, Shawnee
Juwan Dancy, Midwest City
Tommy Dunn, Glenpool
DESIGNATED HITTER
Alon Woodberry, Midwest City
Bo Gilbert, Glenpool
Easton O’Dell, Shawnee
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
UTILITY
Bauer Brittain, Shawnee
Seth Sam, McAlester
Jack Blevins, Sapulpa
Arthur Forte, Tulsa Rogers
Zane Wilson Shawnee
HONORABLE MENTION
McAlester: Cale Prather (P/OF), Zac Friestad (OF), Bryson Martin (P/OF), Ethan Watkins (P/OF)
Sapulpa: Joe Young (C), Conner Burch (P), Logan Rains (OF), Hayden Lance (P)
Bishop Kelley: Kamden Thompson (P), Grayson Smith (IF), Davis Cox (P), Will Benton (OF), Devyn Trujillo (OF), Anderson Dotolo (OF), JT Whorton (C), Reid Williams (1B)
Shawnee: Kantynn Kaseca (P), Brant Nave (DH)
Midwest City: Bryce Bush (P), Kylon Thomposon (IF), Keylon Thomposon (1B), Trevor Hand (C)
Glenpool: Caden O’Bryan (IF), Jake Roberts (C/P)
Durant: Casey O’Steen (UTIL), Daniel Holley (UTIL), Jarett Pratt (1B), Ryder Jones (UTIL)
Rogers: Jared Mulvaney (1B), Bryan Trevino (C)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
