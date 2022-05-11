HS BASEBALL: Multiple Buffs named to the 5A-3 All-District Team

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoMcAlester senior shortstop Gage Dollins was one of many Buffaloes awarded with 5A-3 All-District honors this week.

The Buffs are raking in the honors.

McAlester baseball and teams from across District 5A-3 had players named to the 5A-3 All-District Team honors, with many Buffs making the roster.

Caden Lesnau was named as one of the top pitchers in the district, while Ethan Gillespie was honored as one of the top players behind the plate.

Gage Mullins and Trent Boatright were named as the the top in the district at first and second base respectively, while Gage Dollins was listed as one of the best at shortstop and Lleyton Bass took first-team honors in the outfield.

Four more Buffs were named to the list as Cale Prather, Zac Friestad, Bryson Martin, and Ethan Watkins were listed as honorable mention for their efforts this season.

Here is a look at the complete 5A-3 All-District Team:

Coach of the Year: Steven Irvine, Sapulpa

Player of the Year: Alejandro Diaz, Sapulpa

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Kasen Rogers, Shawnee and Andrew Talburt, Bishop Kelley

PITCHERS

Tyler Stelly, Bishop Kelley

Braxton Jones, Sapulpa

Matt Winters, Glenpool

Caden Lesnau, McAlester

CATCHERS

Matthew Manners, Durant

Creed Muirhead, Shawnee

Ethan Gillespie, McAlester

FIRST BASE

Gage Mullins, McAlester

Malachi Wilson, Sapulpa

SECOND BASE

Trent Boatright, McAlester

Cory Hicks, Durant

Jackson Archambeau, Bishop Kelley

THIRD BASE

Wyatt Snow, Midwest City

Walker Redman, Durant

Shaun Dolph, Tulsa Rogers

SHORTSTOP

DeAngelo Irvine Jr., Midwest City

Garrett Richards, Sapulpa

Gage Dollins, McAlester

Braden Cook, Glenpool

OUTFIELD

Kaiden Ashton, Sapulpa

Bryan Williams Jr., Midwest City

Lleyton Bass, McAlester

Eric Thompson, Bishop Kelley

Daxton Clark, Shawnee

Juwan Dancy, Midwest City

Tommy Dunn, Glenpool

DESIGNATED HITTER

Alon Woodberry, Midwest City

Bo Gilbert, Glenpool

Easton O’Dell, Shawnee

Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley

UTILITY

Bauer Brittain, Shawnee

Seth Sam, McAlester

Jack Blevins, Sapulpa

Arthur Forte, Tulsa Rogers

Zane Wilson Shawnee

HONORABLE MENTION

McAlester: Cale Prather (P/OF), Zac Friestad (OF), Bryson Martin (P/OF), Ethan Watkins (P/OF)

Sapulpa: Joe Young (C), Conner Burch (P), Logan Rains (OF), Hayden Lance (P)

Bishop Kelley: Kamden Thompson (P), Grayson Smith (IF), Davis Cox (P), Will Benton (OF), Devyn Trujillo (OF), Anderson Dotolo (OF), JT Whorton (C), Reid Williams (1B)

Shawnee: Kantynn Kaseca (P), Brant Nave (DH)

Midwest City: Bryce Bush (P), Kylon Thomposon (IF), Keylon Thomposon (1B), Trevor Hand (C)

Glenpool: Caden O’Bryan (IF), Jake Roberts (C/P)

Durant: Casey O’Steen (UTIL), Daniel Holley (UTIL), Jarett Pratt (1B), Ryder Jones (UTIL)

Rogers: Jared Mulvaney (1B), Bryan Trevino (C)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

