HS BASEBALL: Miners preparing physically, mentally for state tournament

The Miners are on a mission.
Hartshorne will open the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Baseball Tournament on Thursday against Dale in the quarterfinal round at Dolese Park’s Palmer Field in Oklahoma City.
Coach Justin James said the Miners (34-6) have been excelling all year, and they’re being rewarded for all their hard work.
“It’s been going well,” he said. “We’ve had a pretty successful year…we’ve had some tough contests in tournaments we feel like have helped prepare us for this playoff time. I think they’re playing their better baseball right here at the right time.”
The Miners took a 10-0 win over Central Sallisaw thanks to a no-hitter performance from Bo Wilkett and a slew of RBIs racked up by the young team to advance to state. Wilkett, Landen Burke, and Trent Clunn are among the mound rotation that has seen a lot of success this season — only allowing an average of just more than two runs per game over the last month.
Hartshorne is also averaging more than 10 runs per game since April 1 with the help of Caden James, John Beauchamp, Magnum Morris, Bryson Cervantes, and Landen Semeski.
James said that his team has the ability to come together and be more than just one individual — and that was just another example of how the Miners have been finding ways to win.
“They like to get after it and they like to compete,” he said. “They’ve figured out who they are. They’ll scrap and they fight, and do whatever it takes to score some runs. And they’re pretty sound defensively.”
But now, they’ll face their toughest opposition yet as they face off against the spring 2019 state runner-up Pirates (26-3). The pitching rotation has allowed an average of less than three runs per game since April 1, while Dales’s offense boasts an average of 15 runs per game in the same timeframe.
Dale got wins against 5A teams Carl Albert and MacArthur this season, went undefeated in District 2A-2, and rolled through its regional bracket to return to the state tournament.
This will be the first state tournament appearance for Hartshorne since 2016. James said he’s confident in how his team will prepare for the competition — despite the challenge of fighting against rainy weather.
“We’ve kind of been this mantra of ‘we don’t worry about things we can’t control,’” James said. “We’re thankful we have an indoor where we can get things done…we just try to focus on staying sharp, fielding ground balls, hitting, throwing, all the basics.
“More than anything, the mind is what we’re working on at this point,” he added. “It can be overwhelming if you get there and don’t get the right mindset going in. We’re just trying to get to the point where we know we belong and we’re expecting to be playing on Saturday.”
