Seth Sam has been looking forward to this moment his entire life.
The Buffalo senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for Murray State College during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Tuesday, and said a wave of relief washed over him as he signed on the dotted line.
“I was really excited,” Sam said. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a really long time.”
Sam said he was first contacted by Murray State over the summer, and forged a relationship with the coaches. Later after an official visit, Sam said a simple text message ended up changing his life.
“He texted me later that week and said ‘we want you to come play ball for us,’” he said. “It was really exciting for me and my family.”
Sam’s journey through baseball started early, and said he has been doing it so long that he’s grown up with a baseball glove on his hand.
“As long as I can remember,” he said. “It’s been second grade, first grade t-ball.”
And when asked what was his favorite part of the game, Sam said he loves being put into tight situations. He pointed to his pitching and the mindset that goes with it as the strongest points of his game.
But what’s his best pitch?
“Live with the fast ball,” he smiled, recently clocking in at 87 mph. “First pitch, get a strike.”
Sam and the Buffaloes have seen many successes, including a return to the state tournament for the first time since 2012 last season. He said it was an incredible roller coaster experience for himself and the McAlester community.
“A lot of emotions not only for me, but everyone else,” Sam said. “And getting to share the feeling with everyone else and the team.”
Baseball isn’t the only thing Sam will be working towards while at Murray State. Sam said he also wants to also study and get a degree in business. After college graduation, he wants to attend the University of Oklahoma and earn his degree in meteorology.
But as he looked back on his life, Sam said there had been a number of people that have been with him every step of the way — both on and off the baseball diamond.
“My coaches, my parents have always been there,” he said. “My youth group, I’ve had my youth pastor there. He’s been a big part of everything."
Sam will be getting to live out his dream of playing college baseball next season. And he passed along wisdom to the next generation that too want to see their dreams come true — saying hard work and preparation were key.
“It’s not just all game day,” Sam said. “It’s the week building up to the game, and just really focusing on the game. Not so much getting distracted or paying attention to everybody else.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
