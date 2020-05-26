HS BASEBALL: McAlester's Cade Lott earns All-State honors

Cade Lott has earned many accolades in his time as a Buffalo, and he has now added one more — all-state honoree.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association released its list of All-State teams, with the McAlester senior being named to the All-State Large East Team.
Lott has had a very successful career in baseball, earning multiple awards and mentions in 2019, such as 2019 Baseball Factory Preseason All-American, 2019 Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American, 2019 Junior Sunbelt All-Tournament Team, 2019 Battle of the Borders All-Tournament Team and 2019 Perfect Game WWBA World Championship All-Tournament Team, among other honors.
Able to play all around the horn, Lott completed a .400 batting average, .516 on-base percentage, five home runs, 33 RBIs, and 32 runs scored in the 2019 season.
Lott and the Buffs played in only three contests in 2020, including a thrilling 4-3 district and season opener win against Durant, before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even though he may not have been able to finish out his senior season, Lott will still have plenty of baseball in his future, as he has previously signed to play for Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Here is the complete list of the All-State Large East team:
C: Gage Williams, Sapulpa
C: Trevor Janzen, Claremore
INF: Cade Lott, McAlester
INF Braedyn Sommer, Stillwater
INF: Isac Webb, Collinsville
1B: Cooper McMurray, Bishop Kelley
OF: Jaxson Crull, Bixby
OF: Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow
OF: Chet Austin, Durant
P: Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso
P: Seth Stacey, Tahlequah
P: Nate Ackenhauser, Owasso
DH: Trent De Smet, Tulsa Union
UTIL: Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
