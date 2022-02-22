HS BASEBALL: McAlester ready for fresh start in new season

The Buffs are returning to action with a whole lot of new.
McAlester baseball is readying to begin its 2022 spring season on March 1 at home against Okarche, ushering in a whole new era for the program with a new head coach and brand new field.
Justin Mullins will be in his first year at the helm, bringing with him former Buff Curt Dixon as the head assistant coach, as well as AJ Mason and Troy Meadows to round out the baseball staff.
The Buffs will also break in a brand new playing surface with the completed instillation of a turf baseball field, which already has players excited.
“Especially this summer, I’ve played on a lot of turf. It’s pretty nice,” senior Gage Dollins said. “All we’ve done the last few years are tarp pulls, so no more of those…I’m excited for it."
“I’ve played on real (grass) my whole life, but the more travel ball I’ve played, I’ve began to like turf more,” senior Bryson Martin said. “I know the guys are all excited about it.”
The Buffs finished the 2021 season with a record of 18-14 with a regional tournament appearance. But they return this year with a renewed sense of sense of possibilities as each team does at the beginning of the season.
Returning to the diamond is a loaded lineup of all-district honorees such as Gage Mullins, Dollins, Martin, Lleyton Bass, Trent Boatright, Caden Lesnau, Zac Friestad, Dillion Vicars, and more.
Of course, the most exciting thing about the season for the Buffs isn’t on the field they’ll be beginning their journey, but where they want to end their season — the state tournament.
“As a senior, we haven’t had a team in a while make it to the state tournament,” Bass said. “I’d like to be the seniors that make it this year. I’m excited to see what happens, see where it goes.”
As some players pointed out, the road to success isn’t going to be easy. But as long as they stick together and keep working hard, the players believe they can accomplish great things.
“Baseball is a game of failure,” Boatright said. “You’re going to have to come back after you just had a bad at-bat, pitching, fielding, inning, whatever it is. And knowing you have your guys next to you to pick you back up and keep you going is what makes baseball so special.”
