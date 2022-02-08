HS BASEBALL: McAlester readies for 2022 spring slate

The Buffs are back in business.
McAlester is gearing up to hit the diamond once again with the release of the 2022 spring baseball schedule.
After a string of scrimmages throughout the month of February, the Buffs will open the season at home against Oktaha on March 1. The next two games will also be at Mike Deak Field as McAlester hosts Sallisaw and Midwest City.
The Buffs will return home on March 12 when they host two different opponents in Noble and Silo in a three-way contest. They’ll then head to Alabama to compete in the Gulf Coast Classic during spring break on March 14-17.
District play will begin Tulsa Rogers coming to McAlester on March 21. A pair of tournaments will follow with both the Pryor/Claremore Tournament and Ft. Gibson Tournament to round out the month of March.
McAlester will host its own multi-team festival with the McAlester Shootout April 21-23, and will play its final home game of the regular season on April 26 against Shawnee before focusing on postseason play the following week.
Here is the complete 2022 McAlester baseball schedule:
Feb. 15 vs. Spiro, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 17 vs. Broken Bow, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 18 vs. Muskogee, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 21 vs. Atoka, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 22 at Poteau, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 24 at Sallisaw, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
Feb. 28 vs. Broken Bow, 5 p.m. (Scrimmage)
March 1 vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.
March 5 vs. Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
March 7 vs. Midwest City, 5:30 p.m. (DH)
March 10 at Pryor, 5 p.m.
March 12 vs. Noble/Silo, 2 p.m.
March. 14-17 at Gulf Coast Classic, TBA
March 21 vs. Tulsa Rogers, 5:30 p.m. (DH)
March 24-26 at Pryor/Claremore Tournament, TBA
March 28 at Durant, 5 p.m.
March 29 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.
March 31-April 22 at Ft. Gibson Tournament, TBA
April 4 at Glenpool, 5:30 p.m.
April 5 vs. Glenpool, 5:30 p.m.
April 7 vs. Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
April 9 at Noble/Deer Creek, TBA
April 11 at Bishop Kelley, 5:30 p.m.
April 12 vs. Bishop Kelley, 5:30 p.m.
April 14 at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
April 15 at Broken Bow, 5 p.m.
April 18 at Sapulpa, 5:30 p.m.
April 19 vs. Sapulpa, 5:30 p.m.
April 21-23 vs. McAlester Shootout Festival, TBA
April 25 at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
April 26 vs. Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
April 30 at Sallisaw, 12 p.m.
May 4-6 at Regionals, TBA
May 12-14 at State, TBA
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
