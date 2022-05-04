HS BASEBALL: McAlester mobilizing for postseason run

The Buffs are ready to take care of business.
McAlester will hit the road to Grove to face off against the competition during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament starting Friday, with the hopes of advancing to state.
Coach Justin Mullins has lauded the efforts of his team this season, and talked about how they’re putting themselves in a position to be successful.
“Just the perseverance of our guys,” he said. “We put a lot of guys in different roles, and they stepped up.
The Buffs finished the regular season with a record of 18-17, and a 10-4 district record to finish third. It’s been a hard-fought spring, and senior Gage Mullins earlier likened the Buffs expectations to that of another McAlester sport.
“It’s kind of like football, it’s kind of a revenge tour,” he said.
Up first for the Buffs at regionals on Thursday will be Tulsa Memorial, which has lost twice this season to the host Grove in games of 14-0 and 16-0. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner between Grove and Durant.
Grove holds a record of 26-8 with wins over such teams as Claremore, Edison, and Tahlequah. Durant has a record of 4-29, and were defeated twice by McAlester with scores of 10-0 and 8-4.
The Buffs have been determined to see their goal of making it to the state tournament a reality. McAlester has not been made an appearance in the tournament since 2012 where the Buffs advanced to the semifinals.
“We haven’t had a team in a while make it to the state tournament,” senior Lleyton Bass said. “And I’d like to be the seniors that make it this year."
The Class 5A Regional 8 tournament is a double-elimination tournament, with only the regional champion advancing to state.
Here is a look at the complete regional bracket for McAlester:
REGIONAL AT GROVE
FRIDAY
G1: Grove vs. Durant, 11 a.m.
G2: Memorial vs. McAlester, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
SUNDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
