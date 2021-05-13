HS BASEBALL: McAlester earns 5A-3 district honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester's Blake Martin joined twelve of his teammates in being named to District 5A-3 honors this week.

Fourteen Buffs are taking home postseason honors.

McAlester players were honored with postseason accolades as they were named to District 5A-3 All-District Team this week.

At first base, Gage Mullins joined Coweta’s Kooper McCoy and Glenpool’s Bo Gilbert, while Gage Dollins was named as a top infielder in the district alongside others from Durant, Coweta, Collinsville, and Shawnee, and Ethan Gillespie was awarded as one of the top catchers.

In the outfield, Bryson Martin and Lleyton Bass were both named as top players, while Blake Martin and Trent Boatright were honored for their efforts on the mound.

And finally, Caden Lesnau, Greg Quintana, Zac Friestad, Seth Sam, Cale Prather, Dillion Vicars, and Ethan Watkins were all named to the honorable mention list.

The Buffs finished the season with a record of 18-14 with a regional tournament finals appearance.

Here is the complete list of District 5A-3 All-District Team honorees:

FIRST BASE

Gage Mullins, McAlester

Kooper McCoy, Coweta

Bo Gilbert, Glenpool

INFIELD

Gage Dollins, McAlester

Josh Smith, Durant

Conner Barnett, Coweta

Braden Keith, Collinsville

Krew Taylor, Shawnee

John Masingale, Collinsville

OUTFIELD

Bryson Martin, McAlester

Lleyton Bass, McAlester

Cash Singleton, Coweta

Landon Ray, Coweta

Riley Rogers, Tulsa Memorial

Kellen Dean, Glenpool

Cage Edgmon, Collinsville

Hayden Barns, Collinsville

Blane Potts, Durant

PITCHER

Blake Martin, McAlester

Trent Boatright, McAlester

Hunter Heavner, Glenpool

Tommy Dunn, Glenpool

Brylen Janda, Shawnee

Bauer Brittain, Shawnee

Liam Taylor, Coweta

CATCHER

Ethan Gillespie, McAlester 

Hunter Horton, Collinsville

UTILITY/DESIGNATED HITTER

Jacob Roberts, Glenpool

Kade Williams, Coweta

Tucker Whitekiller, Collinsville

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Vaughn, Coweta

Conner Duncan, Collinsville

Grant Jones, Coweta

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Gunnar McCollough, Coweta

Hunter Sills, Collinsville

HONORABLE MENTION

MCALESTER

Caden Lesnau

Greg Quintana

Zac Friestad

Seth Sam

Cale Prather

Dillion Vicars

Ethan Watkins

GLENPOOL

Aiden Barry

Caden O’Bryan

DURANT

Preston Lewis

TULSA MEMORIAL

Katie Sweeney

Kaylena Lowe

COWETA

Conor Taylor

William Mason

Chase Pair

SHAWNEE

Koby Mitchell

Creed Muirhead

Cade Chamblin

Dan Campell

Koby Mitchell

COLLINSVILLE

Chayse Schlomann

Hayden Vanderwaerdt

Landon Bunch

Seth Wright

Baylor Weathers

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

