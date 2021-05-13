HS BASEBALL: McAlester earns 5A-3 district honors

Fourteen Buffs are taking home postseason honors.
McAlester players were honored with postseason accolades as they were named to District 5A-3 All-District Team this week.
At first base, Gage Mullins joined Coweta’s Kooper McCoy and Glenpool’s Bo Gilbert, while Gage Dollins was named as a top infielder in the district alongside others from Durant, Coweta, Collinsville, and Shawnee, and Ethan Gillespie was awarded as one of the top catchers.
In the outfield, Bryson Martin and Lleyton Bass were both named as top players, while Blake Martin and Trent Boatright were honored for their efforts on the mound.
And finally, Caden Lesnau, Greg Quintana, Zac Friestad, Seth Sam, Cale Prather, Dillion Vicars, and Ethan Watkins were all named to the honorable mention list.
The Buffs finished the season with a record of 18-14 with a regional tournament finals appearance.
Here is the complete list of District 5A-3 All-District Team honorees:
FIRST BASE
Gage Mullins, McAlester
Kooper McCoy, Coweta
Bo Gilbert, Glenpool
INFIELD
Gage Dollins, McAlester
Josh Smith, Durant
Conner Barnett, Coweta
Braden Keith, Collinsville
Krew Taylor, Shawnee
John Masingale, Collinsville
OUTFIELD
Bryson Martin, McAlester
Lleyton Bass, McAlester
Cash Singleton, Coweta
Landon Ray, Coweta
Riley Rogers, Tulsa Memorial
Kellen Dean, Glenpool
Cage Edgmon, Collinsville
Hayden Barns, Collinsville
Blane Potts, Durant
PITCHER
Blake Martin, McAlester
Trent Boatright, McAlester
Hunter Heavner, Glenpool
Tommy Dunn, Glenpool
Brylen Janda, Shawnee
Bauer Brittain, Shawnee
Liam Taylor, Coweta
CATCHER
Ethan Gillespie, McAlester
Hunter Horton, Collinsville
UTILITY/DESIGNATED HITTER
Jacob Roberts, Glenpool
Kade Williams, Coweta
Tucker Whitekiller, Collinsville
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Logan Vaughn, Coweta
Conner Duncan, Collinsville
Grant Jones, Coweta
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Hunter Sills, Collinsville
HONORABLE MENTION
MCALESTER
Caden Lesnau
Greg Quintana
Zac Friestad
Seth Sam
Cale Prather
Dillion Vicars
Ethan Watkins
GLENPOOL
Aiden Barry
Caden O’Bryan
DURANT
Preston Lewis
TULSA MEMORIAL
Katie Sweeney
Kaylena Lowe
COWETA
Conor Taylor
William Mason
Chase Pair
SHAWNEE
Koby Mitchell
Creed Muirhead
Cade Chamblin
Dan Campell
Koby Mitchell
COLLINSVILLE
Chayse Schlomann
Hayden Vanderwaerdt
Landon Bunch
Seth Wright
Baylor Weathers
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
