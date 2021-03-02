Staring out at a wet field after a long day of workouts, McAlester coach Brian Shackelford contemplated what he thought this season was going to look like.
And after last year’s efforts being cut short only a few games in, he said it’s forced him to change how he’s getting his team prepared.
“Expect the unexpected, for sure. Just by going off what’s happened in football and basketball,” Shackelford said. “You kind of plan your lineup and who can fill in certain areas in case of (quarantine).”
Baseball has had the opportunity to see how other sports have handled the rapid and often sudden changes due to effects from COVID-19.
Shackelford said that he’s had to change his approach on how the Buffs will take to the diamond each and every game.
“You’ve got to be flexible with your lineup, you’ve got to be flexible with what position these kids play,” Shackelford said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been doing this offseason.
“(But) everybody’s ready to get out there,” he added.
The Buffs return a veteran group of players, including senior pitcher Blake Martin.
Shackelford said he’s going to be able to rely on him not only for his skill set, but his leadership as well.
He also mentioned his junior class, whom he described as a talented group of hard workers. All in all, Shackelford said the entire team has grown exponentially from last season and has gotten stronger with a newly-implemented lifting program.
McAlester has been hard at work despite the obstacles that a pandemic and Mother Nature has put into their way throughout the month of February.
But even after all that, Shackelford said he’s looking forward to his team actually taking the field.
“I’m ready to go. I’ve been ready to go,” he said. “The thing about baseball is, nothing replaces experience with it. The more innings they get, the more outings they get, the more games they play, it makes them a better baseball player and gets them more comfortable in different situations.”
McAlester began its season this week, and looks forward to getting back to competing and playing in front of its home fans once again. But while they take to the field, the Buffs will still have the emotions from last year in the back of their minds.
Shackelford said last year’s cancelled season hurt, and the Buffs never got a chance to prove themselves. But he said that’s only fueled his team heading into this season, and that his players are willing to fight, grind, and do whatever they can to win.
“These guys are totally different players than what they were (last year),” Shackelford said. “They’re a lot stronger, a lot of them don’t even realize that yet. I’m excited for them to get out there.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
