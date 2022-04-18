HS BASEBALL: Locals set to begin Class A-B district playoffs

It’s playoff baseball time in Oklahoma.
Schools across the state will begin the playoff season with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments taking place this week — and several locals will be beginning their postseason journeys.
The district tournaments are double-elimination tournaments, and must be completed by Saturday. Winners from the district tournaments will advance to play in regionals next week.
Here is a breakdown of every district matchup involving local teams:
A-5 AT DEWAR
Canadian will travel to Dewar to face off agains the host school and Wetumka. The Cougars have notched multiple wins this season, including a 9-2 win over Wetumka on April 8.
A-7 AT TUSHKA
Two local teams will compete in this district with both Haileyville/Pittsburg and Quinton making the trip to Tushka. The Warriors have taken wins over such teams as Stratford, Bokoshe, and Kinta this season, while Quinton has recorded wins over Cave Springs as well as Bokoshe.
Host Tushka is the No. 7 team in Class A, and has added up double-digit wins — including wins over fellow ranked opponents such as No. 8 Wright City and No. 5 Dewar.
A-23 AT CROWDER
Crowder will host its own district, and will face off against the likes of Keota and Weleetka.
The Demons are ranked No. 20 in Class A, and have seen many successes this season. They are the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Champions, and have amassed double-digit wins, including over teams such as Tishomingo, Coalgate, and Weleetka.
Keota has seen its fair share of battles this season, taking wins over teams like Arkoma, Okay, and Quinton.
Weleetka meanwhile has recorded double digit wins as well this season, with victories over such teams as Allen, Wetumka, and Okmulgee.
B-16 AT STUART
Stuart is hosting its regional, welcoming Mason and Paden to the Hornets nest. The Hornets are ranked at No. 16 in the Class B rankings, racking up more than 13 wins this season.
B-27 AT KIOWA
Kiowa will host its own district, and will be joined by Butner and Sasakwa. The Cowboys are the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference runner-up, and have amassed wins over teams such as Stringtown, Stonewall, and Stuart this season.
Butner has recorded only a single win over Graham-Dustin, while Sasakwa has notched double-digit wins — including victories over Quinton, Wewoka, and Konawa.
B-28 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Indianola will east as it faces Buffalo Valley and Wilson (Henryetta). The Warriors were named the 2022 Pitt 8 Conference Consolation Champions this season, and themselves have recorded wins over Sasakwa, Calvin, and Okay.
Buffalo Valley has itself taken multiple wins this season, including a 7-3 win over Indianola on March 10. The Buffs have also won games over teams such as Wilburton, McCurtain, and Smithville.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
