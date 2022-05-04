HS BASEBALL: Locals prepping for regional tournament runs

The Miners are on a mission.
Hartshorne baseball is one of two area teams that will be battling in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournaments starting Thursday with the goal of advancing to the state tournament.
Coach Justin James said that his team has seen plenty of adversity this season, but have still been grinding out success on the diamond.
“We’ve started to kind of click a little bit, trying to get it going hopefully at the right time,” James said. “We had a really tough schedule, rainouts, late basketball and everything, it’s just been hard to get in a real groove. I still don’t think we’ve seen our best baseball out of this group yet.”
The Miners return most of its roster from last year’s Class 2A State Tournament team, and have had their sights set on once again punching their ticket this season. James said that drive from a veteran group of players is a big strength for the team, but he also wanted to make sure that means they are also focused.
“You can’t substitute experience, having that many guys experience (a state tournament) so they’re not going to be afraid of it,” he said. "But you also hope it doesn’t get expected and you lost the hunger. So I hope this bunch is hungry and ready to go make it happen.”
James said Hartshorne was going to try to squeeze a few games in ahead of the regional tournament slate with the goal of keeping his team in a rhythm and honing a few more aspects of their game.
“We’re going to try to play (a few more games), just to try to stay sharp and get some at bats and get some guys’ arms ready to go,” he said. “And really, that’s just about the extent of it.”
Ultimately, it’ll be up to the players as they show up and compete at regionals. But with the in-game action and experience playing at a high level, James believes that’s when his team can set themselves apart from the rest.
“Can you play confident and relaxed when it comes down to it, when the game’s on the line and the season’s on the line,” he said. “And I think that’s where the experience comes in. They’re a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to see what they can do (in regionals).”
Here is a look at the complete regional bracket for Hartshorne and Wilburton:
REGIONAL AT LATTA
THURSDAY
G1: Latta vs. Central Sallisaw, 11 a.m.
G2: Wilburton vs. Hartshorne, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.