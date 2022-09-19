HS BASEBALL: Locals prepping for district playoff foes

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoThe Kiowa Cowboys are one of many local teams that will be facing the field in postseason play. The Cowboys will host fellow Pitt 8 team Haileyville as part of their district tournament that starts Thursday.

The postseason is upon us.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released its Class A-B fall baseball district tournaments assignments, with tournaments to be played this week.

In Class A, Indianola will hit the road to Wister alongside Howe for its district tournament. Meanwhile, Crowder will join Soper at Red Oak.

In Class B, two local teams will host their district tournaments.

Kiowa will see fellow Pitt 8 member Haileyville to town, as well as Coleman/Victory Life. Stuart will host three other teams as LeFlore, McCurtain, and Schulter will face the field.

And in Pittsburg's first postseason since its return to the diamond, the Panthers will join Wapanucka as they travel to face off against Roff.

Per OSSAA rules, district tournaments must be completed by the end of the week. These will be double-elimination tournaments, with district winners advancing to regional tournament play. Regional tournament winners will then qualify for the Class A-B State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 6-8 in Oklahoma City.

Here is the complete Class A-B fall baseball district assignments for local teams. Schools listed first are host teams:

CLASS A

DISTRICT 2

Wister, Indianola, Howe

DISTRICT 14

Red Oak, Crowder, Soper

CLASS B

DISTRICT 1

Roff, Pittsburg, Wapanucka

DISTRICT 7

Kiowa, Haileyville, Coleman/Victory Life

DISTRICT 12

Stuart, LeFlore, McCurtain, Schulter

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

