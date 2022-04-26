HS BASEBALL: Locals preparing for more postseason action

The battles are heating up.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A-B baseball postseason is continuing this week, with multiple local teams in action at both district and regional tournament match ups.
Two of those teams will have to join each other in Class B regional tournament action as Stuart and Kiowa join Mulhall-Orlando at Roff this week.
The Cowboys are 12-10 and took down Butner and Sasakwa to win their district and advance to the regional round. They’ll open the tournament by facing off against the host Roff.
The Tigers are the top-ranked team in Class B, and hold a record of 23-2 — with those two losses coming in games against Rattan and Silo.
The Hornets are the No. 16 team in Class B, and have amassed a record of 18-9. They took down Mason and Paden to be named district champions to move themselves to the next level.
Stuart will face off against Mulhall-Orlando for the Hornets’ opening game. Mulhall-Orlando is the No. 17 team in Class B, and advanced to regionals after taking a district crown with wins over Coyle and Oilton.
Kiowa and Stuart also face the possibility of having to face off against each other during the tournament. The pair have already battled it out once this season, with the Cowboys taking the 6-2 win over the Hornets during the Pitt 8 Conference Baseball Tournament.
The OSSAA Class A-B regional tournaments are double-elimination tournaments set to begin on Thursday and wrap up with championship games by Saturday. Winners from each regional tournament will advance to the state tournament, scheduled for May 5-7.
The OSSAA Class 2A bi-district tournaments are double-elimination contests, and in the event of two-team districts, will be a best of three series. Winners of those contests will advance to the regional tournaments, scheduled for May 5-7.
Tickets for these tournaments can be purchased online through OSSAA.com and are available at $7 a ticket for both adults and students.
Here is the complete bracket for area teams in postseason tournament action:
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 9 AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne vs. Savanna
DISTRICT 27 AT WILBURTON
Wilburton vs. Pocola
CLASS A
REGIONAL AT RED OAK
THURSDAY
G1: Red Oak vs. Quapaw, 11 a.m.
G2: Crowder vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (winner advances to State)
CLASS B
REGIONAL AT ROFF
THURSDAY
G1: Roff vs. Kiowa, 11 a.m.
G2: Mulhall-Orlando vs. Stuart, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (winner advances to State)
