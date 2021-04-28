HS BASEBALL: Locals prepare for Class A-B regional tournaments

It’s time for the next round.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments will be getting underway this week, with three local teams looking to make noise and advance to the state tournament.
In Class A, Crowder will be heading to the Wister regional, while Stuart will face off against opponents in the Rattan regional. In Class B, Kiowa will be traveling to Tupelo to battle in regional play.
Stuart coach Trent Homer said his team is hitting a stride at an opportune time, and wants to see them continue that as they advance to this next level.
“We’re playing good at the right time, then going and playing some good competition,” Homer said. “We’ll just see where it takes us.”
He said his team will be putting in work at practice in the meantime, and working on specific areas of their game.
“We’re going to work a little more on bunting, and just getting the ball in the air,” Homer said.
Meanwhile, Crowder coach Casey Henry said he was having his team work at the plate and lock down a few things out in the field.
“We’re going to work on some defensive stuff, make sure we’re on time defensively,” Henry said.
Coaches know the playoffs can be a whirlwind for a lot of players, but getting experience both in the field and at the plate against the competition can be very beneficial as teams move throughout the postseason.
That’s a sentiment echoed by Henry, as he said his Demons build both physically and mentally with each game to take it with them into the next.
“Just confidence,” Henry said. “Slowly gaining confidence each at bat, just trying to be consistent, and just keep playing each pitch.”
Here are the upcoming games and times for the local Class A-B baseball regional tournaments:
CLASS A
AT RATTAN
THURSDAY
G1: Rattan vs. Stuart, 11 a.m.
G2: Clayton vs. Elmore City-Pernell, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, Winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AT WISTER
THURSDAY
G1: Wister vs. Regent Prep, 11 a.m.
G2: Gore vs. Crowder, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, Winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AT TUPELO
THURSDAY
G1: Tupelo vs. Caney, 11 a.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Moss, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, Winner advances to State)
SATURDAY
G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.