HS BASEBALL: Locals named to SEOBCA All Star game

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoTwelve local players will be showcasing their talent during the SEOBCA All Star Game on Wednesday.

Fireworks will erupt at Mike Deak Field for one more game.

The Southeastern Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced the teams for its annual All Star game, with 13 local names being listed on the rosters.

Players from McAlester, Hartshorne, Wilburton, Crowder, Stuart, and Kiowa were all named to the honor as some of the top players in the area.

Three Buffaloes were named to the North team in the form of Lleyton Bass, Gage Mullins, and Gage Dollins. The trio helped lead McAlester to more than 20 wins and a state tournament birth this season.

Hartshorne’s Bryson Cervantes, Caden James, and Bo Wilkett were named to the North team. The three helped power a team that was ranked as the No. 9 team in Class 2A and earned 17 wins on the year with a regional tournament appearance.

Wilburton’s Aubrey Runkle, Grayson Mathis, and Braden Miller were all three listed for the North team as well. The Diggers saw many successes this season, including 14 wins and a regional tournament appearance.

Crowder’s Grady Kitchens was named as a member of the North team. Kitchens and the Demons notched 18 wins and were ranked No. 20 in Class A, advancing to the regional tournament in their postseason run.

Stuart’s Michael Bolte was also listed for the North team. He and the Hornets earned 20 wins this season and were ranked as the No. 16 team in Class B. The Hornets also advanced to the regional tournament.

Kiowa’s Ryan Adams was named as a player for the South team, with Adams and the Cowboys recording 12 wins and advancing to the regional tournament.

But it wasn’t just players that were honored, as Crowder’s Casey Henry was named as one of the coaches. He will lead the way for the North team during the clash.

The SEOBCA All Star game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Mike Deak Field in McAlester.

Here are the complete rosters for both the North and South teams:

NORTH

Braden Miller, Wilburton

Aubrey Runkle, Wilburton

Grayson Mathis, Wilburton

Lleyton Bass, McAlester

Gage Mullins, McAlester

Gage Dollins, McAlester

Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne

Caden James, Hartshorne

Bo Wilkett, Hartshorne

Grady Kitchens, Crowder

Michael Bolte, Stuart

Jake Blackwell, Oktaha

Gabe Hamilton, Oktaha

Tucker Christian, Oktaha

Jackson Keesee, New Lima

Garrett Burgess, New Lima

Austin Swaim, Stigler

Connar Hall, Wister

Coach: Casey Henry, Crowder

SOUTH

Ryan Adams, Kiowa

Dawson Robbins, Broken Bow

Jagger Smith, Broken Bow

Broady Baker, Broken Bow

Caden Lee, Antlers

Andrew Arnold, Antlers

Reece Garcia, Atoka

Chase Ceriotti, Atoka

Trey Wilkinson, Coalgate

Gavin Blue, Coalgate

Matt Jones, Smithville

James Estep, Smithville

Kolt Black, Wright City

Ashton Barnett, Hugo

Cam Holt, Hugo

Lex Simon, Tushka

Bryson Tuck, Tushka

Hayden Griffin, Tushka

Coach: Craig Sundberg, Broken Bow

