HS BASEBALL: Locals named to SEOBCA All Star game

Fireworks will erupt at Mike Deak Field for one more game.
The Southeastern Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced the teams for its annual All Star game, with 13 local names being listed on the rosters.
Players from McAlester, Hartshorne, Wilburton, Crowder, Stuart, and Kiowa were all named to the honor as some of the top players in the area.
Three Buffaloes were named to the North team in the form of Lleyton Bass, Gage Mullins, and Gage Dollins. The trio helped lead McAlester to more than 20 wins and a state tournament birth this season.
Hartshorne’s Bryson Cervantes, Caden James, and Bo Wilkett were named to the North team. The three helped power a team that was ranked as the No. 9 team in Class 2A and earned 17 wins on the year with a regional tournament appearance.
Wilburton’s Aubrey Runkle, Grayson Mathis, and Braden Miller were all three listed for the North team as well. The Diggers saw many successes this season, including 14 wins and a regional tournament appearance.
Crowder’s Grady Kitchens was named as a member of the North team. Kitchens and the Demons notched 18 wins and were ranked No. 20 in Class A, advancing to the regional tournament in their postseason run.
Stuart’s Michael Bolte was also listed for the North team. He and the Hornets earned 20 wins this season and were ranked as the No. 16 team in Class B. The Hornets also advanced to the regional tournament.
Kiowa’s Ryan Adams was named as a player for the South team, with Adams and the Cowboys recording 12 wins and advancing to the regional tournament.
But it wasn’t just players that were honored, as Crowder’s Casey Henry was named as one of the coaches. He will lead the way for the North team during the clash.
The SEOBCA All Star game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Mike Deak Field in McAlester.
Here are the complete rosters for both the North and South teams:
NORTH
Braden Miller, Wilburton
Aubrey Runkle, Wilburton
Grayson Mathis, Wilburton
Lleyton Bass, McAlester
Gage Mullins, McAlester
Gage Dollins, McAlester
Bryson Cervantes, Hartshorne
Caden James, Hartshorne
Bo Wilkett, Hartshorne
Grady Kitchens, Crowder
Michael Bolte, Stuart
Jake Blackwell, Oktaha
Gabe Hamilton, Oktaha
Tucker Christian, Oktaha
Jackson Keesee, New Lima
Garrett Burgess, New Lima
Austin Swaim, Stigler
Connar Hall, Wister
Coach: Casey Henry, Crowder
SOUTH
Ryan Adams, Kiowa
Dawson Robbins, Broken Bow
Jagger Smith, Broken Bow
Broady Baker, Broken Bow
Caden Lee, Antlers
Andrew Arnold, Antlers
Reece Garcia, Atoka
Chase Ceriotti, Atoka
Trey Wilkinson, Coalgate
Gavin Blue, Coalgate
Matt Jones, Smithville
James Estep, Smithville
Kolt Black, Wright City
Ashton Barnett, Hugo
Cam Holt, Hugo
Lex Simon, Tushka
Bryson Tuck, Tushka
Hayden Griffin, Tushka
Coach: Craig Sundberg, Broken Bow
