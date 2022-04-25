HS BASEBALL: Local teams advance to regional tournaments

These three are heading to the next round.
One of those teams was Crowder, who faced off against Weleetka and took a 10-0 win in the final game to seal the district championship and advance to regionals.
The Demons took advantage of a few mistakes early, quickly jumping out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Next in the bottom of the second inning, Grady Kitchens blasted a home run ball through center field on the way to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Later in the fourth inning, Crowder kept the runs coming in. The Demons used well-placed hits and tactical base running to get the best of their opponents and seal away the win
The Demons will now join Kiowa and Stuart in advancing to their respective regional tournaments. These tournaments will be played Thursday through Saturday, and regional winners will advance to the state tournament May 5-7 in Oklahoma City.
Here is a breakdown of area baseball teams that won district tournaments last week:
CLASS A
Crowder hosted its district with Keota and Weleetka coming to face off for the title. The Demons got hot at the plate early, and propelled themselves to wins of 15-3 over Keota and 14-2 over Weleetka in the first day. Weleetka next defeated Keota, setting up a championship game against Crowder. The Demons scored 10 unanswered runs to take the win and advance to regionals.
CLASS B
DISTRICT 16
Stuart hosted Mason and Paden for its district tournament. The Hornets opened with a 13-2 over Mason, and followed that up with a dominant 18-2 victory over Paden. That would set up a rematch with Mason for the championship, and Stuart ran away with it 11-0 to take the district championship win.
DISTRICT 27
Kiowa hosted Butner and Sasakwa in district tournament action, and immediately got to work at the plate. The Cowboys exploded out to a 12-0 win over Butner, and next took a 10-0 win over Sasakwa. After Sasakwa knocked Butner out of the tournament, it'd have to face Kiowa once more. But the Cowboys stayed focused, and notched the 3-0 win to seal the district championship.
