HS BASEBALL: Kiowa's Twine Palmer selected for Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase in Atlanta

Twine Palmer is ready for the country to know his name.
The Kiowa senior will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, to participate in the inaugural Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase July 16-17.
The event will be held at Truist Park — the home of the Atlanta Braves — and Palmer said he was elated when he got the news.
“Grateful, and kind of unexpected,” Palmer said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time now and a good experience to have.”
The showcase is formed from a partnership between the Braves and the 7G Foundation — an organization dedicated to helping young Native American athletes move to the next level. Only 50 players were selected nationally to participate in the showcase.
There will be two teams for the showcase consisting of 25 players each. Former Major League Baseball players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will serve as coaches for the teams.
“We greatly value our longstanding partnerships in the Native American community and are constantly looking for new and impactful ways to support them,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “This first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will help create access and exposure for Native American student athletes as they work to build their baseball careers in college and Major League Baseball. We are looking forward to welcoming these tremendous athletes and providing not only the Major League setting, but also the tools and support they need to succeed.”
Palmer said it was his father who first saw the event searching for talent, and quickly sent in an application for his son. And on June 30, Palmer got the news he had been selected.
“I was just very grateful, and thankful that God has given me the opportunity for a lot of this,” Palmer said.
Palmer’s journey through baseball began at the age of three, and he has grown up with the game. His favorite MLB team is the Los Angeles Angels, and some of his favorite players of all time include Ken Griffey, Jr. and Mike Trout.
He shared that he most enjoys the competition of the game and watching he and his teammates grow. In the spring, he was named as a member of the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Baseball Teams, averaging a 1.736 ERA on the mound with 76 strikeouts thrown, a .480 batting average, .603 on-base percentage, one home run, 15 RBI, and scored 23 runs.
Now, he has aspirations to continue his baseball journey far beyond high school. He has had looks from a few colleges, but hopes this showcase will give him further exposure.
Scouts from the Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance. And Palmer said that while that can seem nerve-wracking at first, he knows he just has to settle in.
“I think that I’ve been around enough (scouts) that I should be able to get comfortable while I’m there. Just excited and in the moment,” he said.
Palmer is proud that not only will he be showcasing his talents, but representing the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma as well. He said he’s been blessed to be a member, and is thankful for all the opportunities it has afforded him.
“I’m just thankful for my tribe, man,” he said. “Through everything, they’ve been there and always supportive. It’s meant a lot.”
And it’s his support system that he attributes to all of his successes. He immediately credited his parents, his teammates, and his faith that has helped pave a path.
“They’ve taken me everywhere, bought me almost everything I’ve wanted. And I’d say some of my key teammates — just them pushing me to be better, and just returning that favor to help them,” he said. “And God, that’s one of the biggest ones."
Faith, family, and culture have been a driving force in Palmer’s life and baseball career, and he’s excited to have the opportunity to prove himself on a large stage.
Because not only is he showing his talents, but making connections that will last a lifetime. He’s determined to get his name out there and make his case to continue to play the game he loves for years to come.
“I want to just kind of show them that I’m here,” Palmer said. “It’s hard to get recognized in a small town…and just to showcase my talent. It’s something I’d really like to do, and I’m very thankful.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
