HS BASEBALL: Kiowa prepping for 2022 fall baseball schedule

The Cowboys are riding back into action this fall.
Kiowa will take the diamond once again as they face the competition during their 2022 fall baseball season.
The Cowboys will open the season on Aug. 9 at home against Moss. After another home game against Battiest, Kiowa will hit the road Aug. 16 and 18 to face fellow Pitt 8 members Indianola and Haileyville, respectively.
The first tournament of the season for the Cowboys will take place Aug. 25-27 at Colbert. The start of September will see even more tournament play as Kiowa travels to Stuart to battle in the Hornets nest.
The Cowboys will host yet another Pitt 8 foe in the form of Crowder on Sept. 12, and next day travel to face off against Wapanucka. They'll then hit the road once again to Rattan for tournament play Sept. 15-17.
Kiowa will round out the regular season with a home game against Preston on Sept. 19 before beginning the OSSAA playoffs.
Here is the complete 2022 fall baseball schedule for the Cowboys:
Aug. 9 vs. Moss, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 vs. Battiest, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 at McCurtain, 4 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Rock Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25-27 at Colbert Tournament, TBA
Aug. 29 vs. Stringtown, 4 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Cameron, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Smithville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8-10 at Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 12 vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Wapanucka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15-17 at Rattan Tournament, TBA
Sept. 19 vs. Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22-24 at Districts
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Regionals
Oct. 6-8 at State
