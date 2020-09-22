HS BASEBALL: Kiowa overcoming adversity ahead of playoffs

The Kiowa Cowboys have been overcoming hurdles and coach Justin Wood thinks they’ve put themselves in a good position heading into the playoffs.
“So far, it’s been pretty good,” Wood said. “We’ve had a decent fall (season).”
The Cowboys (14-9) are ranked No. 9 in Class B as the district baseball playoffs start this week and Wood said he likes how they’ve worked and progressed.
He said that after graduating a formidable senior class in 2019 and losing the spring season in 2020, he’s proud of the way they’ve kept grinding.
“We struggled a little bit last fall. We graduated eight starters from a state tournament team. So it was a growing experience for us,” Wood said. “You have to start from scratch in the fall, and it’s tough.”
Kiowa is led by senior utility man Jett McClendon.
Wood said he’s the best arm for the team, and is able to work in multiple positions around the horn. He also said his leadership on the team has been valuable as well.
“He’s the one guy that’s been around the most,” Wood said. "We look to him a lot…he does a lot of things for us.”
That leadership has helped as the Cowboys have worked to build their team and gain experience for their younger teammates. And while there has been some adversity, Wood said they’ve come a long way and he’s happy with how they’ve grown.
“It’s been growing pains here and there,” Wood said. “But it’s been good. I’m proud of them.”
Next up for the Cowboys is district play, set to begin on Thursday. Kiowa is set to host Stringtown and Buffalo Valley, and Wood said they are grateful for the opportunity to begin the playoffs at home in front of their black-and-gold-clad fans.
“Your kids can go through their normal routine and get ready to go in our place,” Wood said. "It’s a little more relaxed. You just don’t have as much to worry about.”
Here is the complete list of district dates and times:
Class A
District 4
At Byng
Thursday
G1: Vanoss vs. Haileyville, noon
G2: Byng vs. Loser G1, 2 p.m.
G3: Byng vs. WG1, 4 p.m.
G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 6 p.m.
District 10
At Wister
Thursday
G1: Wister vs. Preston, noon
G2: Crowder vs. Preston, 2 p.m.
Friday
G3: Winner vs. Winner, 2 p.m.
G4: If necessary, 4 p.m.
District 13
At Wright City
Thursday
G1: Wright City vs. Haworth, 2 p.m.
G2: Haworth vs. Stuart, 4 p.m.
G3: Stuart vs. Wright City, 6 p.m.
Friday
G4: One loss vs. No loss, or Stuart vs. Haworth, 3 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Wright City, 5 p.m.
Class B
District 9
At Kiowa
Thursday
G1: Kiowa vs. Stringtown, 2 p.m.
G2: Stringtown vs. Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
G3: Kiowa vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m.
Friday
G4: One loss vs. No loss, or Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown 3 p.m.
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Kiowa, 5 p.m.
District 11
At Moss
Thursday
G1: Moss vs. Kinta, noon
G2: Indianola vs. Kinta, 2 p.m.
G3: Moss vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss, or Indianola vs. Kinta, 6 p.m.
Friday
G5: If necessary, or Winner G4 vs. Moss, 4:30 p.m.
