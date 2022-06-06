A summer baseball tournament that brings some of the nation's top prospects to McAlester will have to wait for another year.
The McAlester Junior National Classic was forced to cancel the showcase tournament for the third-straight year due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament coordinators said.
The tournament — formerly the Junior Sunbelt Classic — was originally scheduled to make its return June 3-8. But on May 10, the decision to cancel was announced on the official event Facebook page.
McAlester baseball coach Justin Mullins, who is also involved in coordinating the tournament, said officials still plan to bring the tournament back next year.
“The plan is to move forward to next year and try to have it in 2023,” he said.
The annual McAlester Junior National Classic has been a McAlester staple since 1997 and showcases the work of a multitude of volunteers at the two sites of McAlester and Wilburton to help make it happen. In addition, families from around the area sign up to be host families and house players for the duration of the tournament.
The Classic has become a hot-bed for college and professional scouts to find some of the best talent from across the country — and has hosted many players who went on to become Major League Baseball players, such as Buster Posey, Brian McCann, and Mookie Betts.
Teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Canada, Colorado, and Arizona were all originally set to compete, with Arkansas being the latest newcomer before the tournament’s hiatus began in 2020.
Mullins said officials and teams faced logistical challenges to gather players and send a team to Oklahoma.
Usually, word of mouth from previous participants helps generate interest in those that will compete the following year.
“I just really think it’s out of sight, out of mind,” he said. “(Normally), their experience is so great, so they go back and tell their buddies in high school."
This decision extends the hiatus for a third consecutive summer, with the COVID-19 pandemic first bringing things to a halt in 2020.
Mullins said while nothing was set in stone, they could look at using different promotional strategies or partnerships with showcase organizations to get more athletes interested to participate in the coming years.
But no matter how they do it, tournament officials are steadfast in returning the event back to McAlester.
“We haven’t really discussed it much — but I’ve discussed it with the coaches and a few other people," Mullins said.
Four teams were initially not going to be able to travel to McAlester.
One of those teams was Team Canada, as the country has stringent COVID-19 border crossing policies in place for both residents and non-citizens.
Team Colorado's state championships were moved back — which caused a scheduling conflict. Team Georgia faced fundraising issues. Team Arkansas encountered roster challenges.
"So it was just kind of a snowball effect and we just made an executive decision that we’re just going to have to try again next year,” Mullins said.
Mullins also said that there are still many lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic that are likely still in play as well.
“We’ve had a hard time just with COVID," he said. "I mean, I get it. People maybe aren’t willing to send their kids off with somebody they don’t know, and we were having a little bit of a hard time finding host families because of it, I think."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.