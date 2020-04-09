HS BASEBALL: Junior 2020 baseball tournament canceled, will return 2021

The Junior National Classic, formerly known as the Junior Sunbelt Classic, cancelled this year’s installment amid concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic — but it is still set to return in 2021.
Tournament coordinator Chris Kelley said that although it was a hard decision, it was ultimately made for health and financial reasons.
"We took into account for our host families having to welcome in kids from other states and the risk factor there and with the uncertainty of the economy being able to support it,” Kelley said. "The biggest reason is the risk factor of the health of our town and the baseball players coming in.”
Kelley said that as far as the cost of the tournament, it wouldn’t be feasible to ask local businesses to contribute during the uncertain financial landscape caused by the pandemic.
"What a finical burden that would put on our businesses to support this tournament. They do such a fantastic job of supporting us,” Kelley said. "We wouldn’t want to ask that of them.”
Again, Kelley stressed that health was the biggest factor for the cancellation. With all of the individuals the tournament brings in, it would be hard to adhere to current CDC guidelines.
"How many parents would be comfortable? They have to put a lot of trust in us now sending their kids to live with host families,” Kelley said. "Overall, the amount of people that congregate for this tournament, it would be impossible to have any kind of social distancing at all.”
A committee consisting of members from the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, the McAlester Dugout Club, local businesses, McAlester Public Schools superintendent Randy Hughes, Athletic Director John Homer, and Buffs baseball coach Brian Shackelford came together to make the call.
Once they assessed the ongoing situation and made the decision, the committee informed the coaches for each team via calls, texts, and emails. Host Captain Coordinator Tina Mullins also contacted host captains in each state to ensure there was no miscommunication.
"We waited as long as we could...We felt like we couldn’t wait any longer,” Kelley said. "All the feedback from all the states was very good. Everybody understood that it was a hard decision but the right decision. All states will be returning and look forward to 2021.”
Kelley said that in past years, the schedule for the next year is usually set after the annual banquet. Coaches and coordinators meet after the festivities to help set the dates for the next year’s contest.
This year, things will be different. With windows of opportunity being small, Kelley said that there wasn’t a way to reschedule the tournament for later in the summer. Instead, they will confer with coaches and have the dates for next year’s contest set in September.
"We want to make sure that we don’t rush too early,” Kelley said. "As of this time, the communication has started … to set the date."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
