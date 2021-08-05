HS BASEBALL: Indianola releases 2021 fall baseball schedule

The Warriors will begin the season anew with the release of the 2021 fall baseball schedule.
Indianola will open the season on the road at Buffalo Valley on Aug. 9. After another road tilt at Macomb, the Warriors will host their first game at home on Aug. 13 against Bokoshe — setting off a three-game home stand.
The Warriors will have another hosting stint from Aug. 20-27 when they see Macomb, Kiowa, Butner, and Moss come into town. After that, Indianola will hit the road and make the short drive to Crowder to face off against the fellow Pitt 8 Conference member.
The Warriors will get to enjoy the comforts of its home field as it rounds out the regular season with three games in Indianola from Sept. 17-21 — taking on Stuart, Whitesboro, and Okay before the beginning of postseason play.
Here is the complete 2021 fall baseball schedule for Indianola:
Aug. 9 at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Macomb, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Stonewall, 4 p.m.
Aug. 16 vs. Stringtown, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Okay, 5:15 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Macomb, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 23 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Butner, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Moss, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Crowder, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Moss, 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Stringtown (at Atoka), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Cameron, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Schulter, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Haileyville, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Schulter, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Butner, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Okay, 5:15 p.m.
Sept. 23-26 at Districts, TBD
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
