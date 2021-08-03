HS BASEBALL: Haileyville/Pittsburg releases 2021 fall baseball schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe duo team of Haileyville/Pittsburg looks forward to getting back to action once again with the release of its 2021 fall baseball schedule.

The Warriors are ready to take the field.

The Haileyville/Pittsburg baseball team will be returning to action with the release of its 2021 fall baseball schedule.

The Warriors will begin the season on the road, including competing in the Wapanucka Tournament on Aug. 12-14. They'll then host their first home game of the season against Schulter on Aug. 16.

At the end of the month of August and into September, the Warriors will have a three game home slate against Cameron, Moss, and McCurtain before hitting the road for tournament action once again at Clayton on Sept. 9-11.

After a brief road slate later in the month, the Warriors will round out the regular season at home against Clayton on Sept. 20 before the start of postseason play beginning Sept. 23.

Here is the complete 2021 fall baseball schedule for Haileyville/Pittsburg:

Aug. 10 at Clayton, 5 p.m.

Aug. 12-14 at Wapanucka Tournament, TBA

Aug. 16 vs. Schulter, 5 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Crowder, 5 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Schulter, 5 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Stuart/Bokoshe, 3 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Cameron, 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Moss, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. McCurtain, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9-11 at Clayton Tournament, TBA

Sept. 13 vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Howe, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Moss, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Clayton, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23-25 at Districts

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regionals

Oct. 7-9 at State

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you