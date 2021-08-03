HS BASEBALL: Haileyville/Pittsburg releases 2021 fall baseball schedule

The Warriors are ready to take the field.
The Haileyville/Pittsburg baseball team will be returning to action with the release of its 2021 fall baseball schedule.
The Warriors will begin the season on the road, including competing in the Wapanucka Tournament on Aug. 12-14. They'll then host their first home game of the season against Schulter on Aug. 16.
At the end of the month of August and into September, the Warriors will have a three game home slate against Cameron, Moss, and McCurtain before hitting the road for tournament action once again at Clayton on Sept. 9-11.
After a brief road slate later in the month, the Warriors will round out the regular season at home against Clayton on Sept. 20 before the start of postseason play beginning Sept. 23.
Here is the complete 2021 fall baseball schedule for Haileyville/Pittsburg:
Aug. 10 at Clayton, 5 p.m.
Aug. 12-14 at Wapanucka Tournament, TBA
Aug. 16 vs. Schulter, 5 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Crowder, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Schulter, 5 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Stuart/Bokoshe, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Cameron, 5 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Moss, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. McCurtain, 5 p.m.
Sept. 9-11 at Clayton Tournament, TBA
Sept. 13 vs. Indianola, 5 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Howe, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Moss, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Clayton, 5 p.m.
Sept. 23-25 at Districts
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regionals
Oct. 7-9 at State
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
