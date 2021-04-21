HS BASEBALL: District tournaments underway for area teams

It’s playoff baseball time in Oklahoma.
Local teams across the area are beginning their postseason journeys as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments are playing out this week.
One of those local teams is Crowder, which will be one of the first teams to play district tournament games on Wednesday. The Demons have a 13-5 record, won the Pitt 8 Tournament, and are ranked No. 13 in Class A, but they are ready to take their successes into the playoffs.
Coach Casey Henry has previously talked about how much he’s enjoyed coaching this team this season, and commended his players for how hard they worked.
“They’re a fun group. It’s been fun coaching them,” Henry said. “They get after it...We just want to keep working hard, and find a way to win.”
Crowder will have the opportunity to host its district tournament, and will get to enjoy playing in the familiar environment.
But as Henry has mentioned before, they’re just happy to get to play baseball at all after cancellations due to COVID-19 last season.
“We try not to take anything for granted, and we just want to go out and capitalize,” he said.
And the key for the Demons will be the same recipe for success that they’ve used all season, by taking things just one game at a time.
“Our main goal is to be 1-0 every day,” Henry said. “And we want to be hot when the playoffs start."
Here are the results and upcoming games for local Class A-B baseball districts:
CLASS A
AT CROWDER
WEDNESDAY
G1: Crowder vs. Cave Springs, 1 p.m.
G2: Gans vs. Cave Springs, 3 p.m.
G3: Crowder vs. Gans, 5 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A
AT CADDO
WEDNESDAY
G1: Caddo vs. Rock Creek, 1 p.m.
G2: Loser G1 vs. Haileyville, 3 p.m.
G3: Winner G1 vs. Haileyville, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A
AT STUART
THURSDAY
G1: Stuart vs. Vanoss, 12 p.m.
G2: Weleetka vs. Vanoss, 2 p.m.
G3: Stuart vs. Weleetka, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C, 2 p.m.
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A, 4 p.m.
AT CLAYTON
THURSDAY
G1: Clayton vs. Canadian, 11 a.m.
G2: Ft. Towson vs. Canadian, 1 p.m.
G3: Clayton vs. Ft. Towson, 3 p.m.
G4: One loss vs. No loss -OR- If all have one loss, Team B plays Team C
G5: If necessary -OR- Winner G4 plays Team A
CLASS B
AT KIOWA
WEDNESDAY
G1: Kiowa vs. Paden, 12 p.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Paden, 2 p.m.
G3: If necessary, 4 p.m.
AT CANEY
THURSDAY
G1: Indianola vs. Caney, 2 p.m.
G2: Indianola vs. Caney
G3: If necessary
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
