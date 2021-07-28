HS BASEBALL: Crowder prepares for 2021 fall schedule

The Demons are getting back to baseball this fall.
Crowder will be returning to competition as it looks toward its 2021 schedule beginning in August.
The Demons are coming off a successful 22-7 spring season where they were named Pitt 8 Conference champions, as well as district tournament champions.
Crowder will participate in two tournaments in the month of August, both held on collegiate fields. The Demons will first travel to Poteau to face the competition at the Carl Albert State College Tournament beginning August 12, then will next head to Wilburton to participate in the Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament starting August 19.
The Demons will also round out the regular season with a five-game home slate beginning September 13 with a tilt against Wister and wrapping up on September 27 against Asher.
Here is the complete fall baseball schedule for Crowder:
Aug. 10 at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Aug. 12-14 at Carl Albert State College Tournament, TBA
Aug. 17 vs. Haileyville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 19-21 at Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament, TBA
Aug. 23 at Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. New Lima, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Red Oak, 5 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
Aug. 31 vs. Tushka, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Caney, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Kiowa, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Sept. 9-11 at Stuart Tournament, TBA
Sept. 13 vs. Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Preston, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Latta, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Moss, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at District Tournament, TBA
Sept. 27 vs. Asher, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Regional Tournament, TBD
Oct. 7-9 at State Tournament, TBD
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
