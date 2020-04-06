HS BASEBALL: Buffs meeting challenge of distance workouts

When the season became the offseason due to coronavirus, a new set of challenges were presented to the McAlester baseball team.
With access to school facilities off limits, coach Brian Shackelford has had to use his experience from professional baseball to help his own players.
Through virtual meetings with fellow coaches, Shackelford said he’s been trying to formulate a plan for his team to continue to work on itself despite the hurdles.
"This is all new to everybody. The adjustment period is going to take some time,” Shackelford said. "Everybody understands now that that is going to change weekly.”
The biggest tool for Shackelford has been social media. Like McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey, Shackelford is using platforms such as Twitter to help spread tips and workouts.
Shackelford also said that since there are no games to showcase his players talents, and with college and professional recruiters pulled off the road, it’s important for him and his players to use social media to reach a socially distant audience.
“It’s a recruitment based world now. It’s the best way to reach kids nowadays,” Shackelford said. “It’s being able to put that stuff out where it’s visual to them and they know that everybody else sees it too.”
But the biggest question for the Buffs is where to hold those batting and bullpen sessions. With team facilities closed and most travel prohibited, it reminds Shackelford of his early years in professional baseball.
He reminisced about those early off seasons, where it was up to the young pitcher to find a way to train and build on his craft on his own. But with nonessential business closed, it makes finding that place more difficult.
"I’ve talked to a lot of players. The tough part is finding places to do it,” Shackelford said. "With what’s going on, you can’t afford to meet up with those players. It puts people at risk. You want to go go go, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Again noting that the situation changes daily, Shackelford said he will continue to help his players in any capacity that he can.
He holds out hope that he and the Buffs will be allowed to participate in some sort of summer ball to help cultivate players and showcase their talent. Shackelford said that it is not only important for the seniors, but the younger classmen as well.
"Doing your best as a coach is something that a lot of us coaches are trying to figure out ways to make that happen for them,” he said. "You never want to give up on kids. We’re still fighting to find a way to help them."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
