HS BASEBALL: Buffs edged in back-and-forth battle

The Buffs weren't going down without a fight.
McAlester faced off against Madison County in the second day of the Gulf Coast Classic on Wednesday, with the Buffs falling 9-8 in a back-and-forth shootout.
The Buffs put themselves on the board first as Lleyton Bass scored thanks to a sac bunt by Gage Dollins in the top of the first inning.
McAlester would plate three more in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from Gage Mullins and a Zac Friestad double that scored two more and gave the Buffs a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs found a way to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the inning, using a fly ball to center that resulted in a double. Later in the bottom of the fourth inning, an RBI single and a passed ball tied up the game at 4-4.
But the Buffs bats took back the lead in the top of the sixth inning.
After loading up the bases, Ethan Watkins would be hit by a pitch to give McAlester a run and put the Buffs back in the lead. That was followed by a hard-hit line drive double from Bass, scoring three more runs to put the Buffs up 8-4.
The Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the sixth, using a walk and a single as they tied up the game 8-8. Next, a sacrifice fly into right field would score another runner and give Madison County its first lead of the game.
In the top of the seventh, McAlester battled at the plate as it looked to reclaim its lead. But the Bulldog defense would hold on as it edged out the Buffs.
The Buffs totaled eight runs on eight hits, with Bass leading the way with three RBIs, followed by Friestad with two RBIs, and Dollins and Mullins with an RBI each.
McAlester will wrap up play at the Gulf Coast Classic this week before returning to Oklahoma to face Will Rogers at Mike Deak Field on Monday in a doubleheader, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.