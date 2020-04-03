HS BASEBALL: Buffs coach reacts to shortened season

A new era hyped up the start of the McAlester baseball season — but as quickly as it began, it all ended when the OSSAA canceled spring sports over the coronavirus pandemic.
Buffs first-year baseball coach Brian Shackelford said as he watched the events unfold in the early days of March, he knew the current result was a possibility.
"Seeing how it was going with colleges and major league, you saw the writing on the wall and knew it was probably not going to be playing our season out,” Shackelford said. "It was a heartbreaking deal especially being my first year, and just heartbreaking for those kids to not be able to play.”
Shackelford reminisced about the beginning of the year, when he began to take hold of the program and start to mold it in the offseason. The players responded immediately, and come Opening Day, the Buffs were ready to take on a district rival.
In a dramatic back-and-forth with Durant, McAlester prevailed 4-3 and gave Shackelford his first win at his alma mater. The excitement from that game seemed to light a fire for the Buffs’ future.
"It was exciting. I was super proud of the guys and how that game went,” Shackelford said. "It was a great crowd and a lot of excitement in the stadium that day.”
But all the momentum that was created would be stopped over health concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Shackelford said it was the right thing to do, but still understood and felt the hurt for his players, especially his seniors.
He said that in just the short amount of time his team was able to put in the work, things were beginning to fall into place for the Buffs.
"That’s the great part of this game…just progressing throughout the season,” Shackelford said. "They were starting to learn how to put in the work the correct way.”
Just like coaches all over the state, Shackelford and his staff are having virtual discussions with each other and other coaches to lay out a path moving forward. As the conditions change daily, the forever Buffalo said that making the best decisions for his student athletes are the top priority.
"This is all new to everybody. The adjustment period is going to take some time,” Shackelford said. "You never want to give up on kids. We’re still fighting to find a way to help them."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
