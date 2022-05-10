It’s the return of the Mac.
McAlester (21-18) is making a triumphant return to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Baseball Tournament this week after a decade, and coach Justin Mullins said it was a monumental feat for his players.
“I’m pretty happy for the kids and what they’ve done,” he said.
This marks McAlester’s 27th state tournament appearance — including 15 straight trips between 1994 and 2008 — with the last coming in 2012. McAlester has also won five state championships in 1951, 1988, 1996, 1998, and 2000.
And the 2022 Buffs have been determined to make their mark. Mullins said the McAlester seniors led the charge, making the goal of returning to the tournament to add their own chapter in the program’s historic legacy.
“They’re the ones that decided that this is what we wanted to do,” Mullins said. “They started from day one in January and that was kind of the theme — that we were going to get it done and get (McAlester) back to the state tournament and get the streak started again.”
Mullins raved about his team, noting how not only was it anchored by a hefty senior class, but accentuated by the underclassmen behind them to prove a formidable force for opposing teams.
He said that with the talent on the team, plus the direction from his coaching staff — “I’ve got the best in the state” — there has been a well-exectued battle plan that was followed to see the state tournament dream to fruition.
“I’m telling you man, it’s exciting,” Mullins said. "I’m happy for the kids and what they’ve done.”
Now they’ll be turning their attention to the competition at the state’s top tournament, where McAlester will meet Piedmont in the opening round on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Wildcats boast a record of 30-8, advancing to State after wins over Santa Fe South and Eisenhower to take their regional crown.
But Mullins said no matter the opponent, all of the focus ahead of the first game is going to be on themselves.
“There’s not any magic pill that we can put in. We’re going to keep taking our hacks, keep getting ground balls, keep throwing — trying to stay sharp in those things,” Mullins said. “And we’ll be ready to go come Thursday.”
But making the state tournament isn’t the only goal for this team. They’re setting their sights on gold. It’s going to be a long, arduous road to get there, but Mullins said they’ll stick to the keys of success they’ve been following all season long.
"I’ve preached to them all year, ‘it doesn’t matter about who we play, it matters about us. We take care of ourselves, everything else will take care of itself,'” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to take care of business throughout the week and then we’ll be ready to go. And we’re going to give it everything we got.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
