HS BASEBALL: Buffs battle in regional tournament play

The Buffs are in the thick of competition.
McAlester is facing down the opposition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regionals on their home field, taking a win against Tulsa Memorial on Thursday to continue its journey in the playoffs.
Following a competitive 6-4 loss in the opening game to Tulsa Edison, the Buffs rallied back as they faced their next opponent.
In the bottom of the first inning, a single by Gage Dollins opened a sequence of events that allowed Lleyton Bass to score and put the Buffs on the board. That was followed by back-to-back RBI knocks from Bryson Martin and Ethan Gillespie to add to the McAlester lead.
The bats came alive for the Buffs, who would find themselves leading 9-1 heading into the second inning. Later, with the Buffs leading 14-1, Memorial cut into the deficit, scoring four runs to cut the lead down to nine.
But McAlester once again erupted from the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning as hits by Gillespie and Gage Mullins resulted in scores — with the Buffs running away with the advancement win.
The Buffs were scheduled to resume regional tournament play on Friday, with a rematch against Edison at 4 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
