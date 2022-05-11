HS BASEBALL: Breaking down the Class 5A State bracket

The McAlester Buffaloes will be facing the competition at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament, as the top eight teams in the state battle for gold.
Here is a breakdown of every team in the tournament:
MCALESTER
The Buffs have been battle-tested through a rigorous schedule, earning a record of 21-18. McAlester has taken victories over many teams, including two teams that are in the state tournament as well — with a 4-3 win over Bishop Kelley and a 16-8 win over Noble.
PIEDMONT
The Wildcats have seen a lot of success this season, notching a record of 30-8. While Piedmont has seen wins over fellow state tournament teams like Carl Albert and Noble, they have also seen losses to Duncan, Noble, and Carl Albert as well.
NOBLE
The Bearcats come into the tournament with a record of 26-11. They have also played a stout schedule, earning wins against teams like Deer Creek, Carl Albert, and Duncan. But the Bearcats have also been bested by teams from McAlester, Duncan, and Norman North. Noble advanced to the State tournament thanks to a pair of wins over Bishop McGuinness.
SAPULPA
Sapulpa arrives to Oklahoma City with a 28-10 record. The Chieftans took wins over other state tournament teams like McAlester and Bishop Kelley during the season, while also falling to teams such as Piedmont and Midwest City. Sapulpa advanced to State with regional tournament wins over Coweta and Midwest City.
COLLINSVILLE
The Cardinals have recorded 34 wins to just seven losses this season. They've taken many victories over teams like Midwest City, Grove, and Ponca City over the course of the spring, and notched a pair of wins over Shawnee in regional tournament action to advance to State. But two of those losses on the season come from fellow State tournament teams Bishop Kelley and Carl Albert.
CARL ALBERT
The Titans are the defending state champions after earning a 13-3 win over Bishop Kelley in the 2021 finals. This season, The Titans defeated Elgin and Ardmore on the way to punching their return ticket to the tournament. Carl Albert boasts a record of 22-17 with wins over Jenks, Bishop McGuinness, and Collinsville, and losses to Piedmont, Duncan, and Noble.
BISHOP KELLEY
The 2021 State Runners-up Comets return to Oklahoma City with a 2022 record of 21-11. This spring, the Comets have notched wins over teams such as Bishop McGuinness, Collinsville, and Midwest City, with losses to teams like Sapulpa and McAlester. The Comets defeated Nathan Hale, Glenpool, and Claremore on the way to the state tournament berth.
DUNCAN
The Demons arrive in Oklahoma City with a record of 26-7. The successes they've seen this season include wins over fellow State tournament teams Carl Albert, Piedmont, and Noble, while taking losses to teams like Noble, Guthrie, and Ponca City. The Demons took down Southeast and Guthrie to punch their ticket to OKC.
Here is the complete OSSAA Class 5A State Baseball Tournament bracket:
THURSDAY
AT EDMOND SANTA FE
G1: Piedmont vs. McAlester, 11 a.m.
G2: Noble vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Collinsville vs. Carl Albert, 4 p.m.
G4: Bishop Kelley vs. Duncan, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT EDMOND SANTA FE
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT CHICKASAW BRICKTOWN BALLPARK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner named State Champion)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.